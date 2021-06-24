Cancel
Comics

JunjI Ito Fan Shares Bone Chilling Slug Girl Tattoo

By Evan Valentine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Junji Ito fans were somewhat disappointed to learn that Adult Swim's adaptation of his most famous work, Uzumaki, was delayed, the first footage from the spooky adaptation has fans more anxious than ever to experience this new take on the town cursed with an obsession with spirals. Though one fan got a tattoo from one of Junji Ito's works that took place outside of the story of Uzumaki, the image of Slug Girl remains one of the most disturbing images that the horror mangaka has created during his many years of creating some of the spookiest stories around.

Junji Ito
#Slugs#Bone#Junji Ito Fan#Adult Swim#Digly Bones#The Junji Ito Collection
