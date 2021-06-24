Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

By Judy Kurtz
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061WNy_0aeRVF8400

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.

Spears spoke out publicly for the first time about her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship during a status hearing before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. The "Stronger" singer — whose father, Jamie Spears, has headed up her conservatorship since 2008 following her very public mental health and substance abuse battles — said she's been left "traumatized" by it.

She also fired off a list of shocking allegations, saying she wants to get married and have another baby, but had been forced against her will to leave in place a birth control device. Spears also alleged that she has been required to work, undergo endless psychiatric evaluations and take anti-psychotic medication that left her feeling "drunk."

"I've been so angry, and I cry every day," Spears, 39, told the judge.

"I just want my life back, and it's been 13 years, and it's enough," she said.

The bombshell statements set off a firestorm of reactions and messages of support from around the globe.

Pundits on both sides of the aisle — and some who don't typically weigh in on the plights of pop stars — denounced the long-running conservatorship, expressing particular horror at Spears's accusation that she is restricted from making decisions about her body and fertility.

"How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime?" questioned "The View" co-host Meghan McCain .

"Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail," McCain wrote on Twitter.

"A grown-ass man, father or not, has no right to tell a woman what she can and can’t do with her body. Britney Spears is being held hostage by her father," Raleigh Bowman, a Democratic House candidate in Illinois, tweeted.

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol said Thursday, "I came into the office this morning looking forward to discussing with my brilliant young colleagues voting rights, infrastructure, the January 6th panel, how RCV [ranked-choice voting] is working in NYC, and more." Instead, Kristol said, "The overwhelming consensus of the office on the day’s key issue: #FreeBritney."

It was a sentiment echoed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Twitter on Thursday.

Spears's story — buoyed by a New York Times-Hulu documentary earlier this year, "Framing Britney Spears" — has garnered her an army of fans rallying around her through the "Free Britney" movement while also shining a spotlight on the world of court-ordered conservatorships.

"I think conservatorship often happens behind closed doors, and people don't understand what it is or how significant an impact it can have on a person's life," said Nina Kohn, a Syracuse University law professor and a distinguished scholar in elder law at Yale Law School. "Seeing a young woman with so much talent in this position really makes people question what is this institution and why is it being applied, in a way that can both lead to some misunderstandings about the process and potentially some insights about what might be wrong with it."

As of 2017, there were about 1.3 million active adult guardianship or conservatorship cases in the United States, according to the Justice Department, with at least $50 billion in assets under conservatorships.

In March, as buzz was growing around the Spears documentary, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.) called on the House Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on conservatorships.

“In recent years, there has been growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to panel Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

“The most striking example is perhaps the case of multi-platinum performing artist Britney Spears," they added.

Neither Jordan or Gaetz, nor Nadler, responded to requests for comment from ITK about Spears's court appearance or if there had been any movement on a proposed conservatorship hearing.

For fans of the megawatt star, the unusual case offers a personal connection to a complex legal arrangement. Skyrocketing to fame at the age of 17 with her debut 1998 hit, "...Baby One More Time," Spears has been in the public eye for more than half her life.

Kohn, who has advocated for the reform of conservatorship and guardianship laws, said this week's striking court showdown could help spur changes nationwide. But that would only happen, she said, if "the public could understand that what we're seeing here is a potentially predictable result of current laws and understood that there are really simple, straightforward changes that could be made to substantially reduce the risk."

"We need to make it harder for conservators to be appointed [and] easier for conservatorships or guardianships ... to be terminated. And we need to substantially narrow the scope of conservatorships or guardianships that are granted," she said.

After Spears delivered her blistering remarks, an attorney for her father said during the court hearing that Jamie Spears is "sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain."

Yet for all the outpouring of support Spears has received since her impassioned remarks in court, conservatorship proponents could argue that the world is getting a one-sided look at the issue based solely on her version. There is no way to know if she suffers from a "catastrophic illness" — one reason listed for a conservatorship being potentially necessary by the San Francisco County Superior Court.

"With the right genes, healthy living, and luck, most people will escape being incapacitated," the court writes on an informational page, while acknowledging the number of conservatorships is likely to increase over time. "Fortunately, the California legislature has mandated many court safeguards for those who need conservatorships."

But Kohn said that "even if we're only seeing one side, we're seeing enough to be concerned about how this process is impacting a person's life."

Kohn predicts that the entertainer and mother of two's attorney will soon petition the court to terminate the conservatorship, or narrow the scope of the conservator's powers "given that [she] clearly articulated that's what she wants."

"I am hopeful that the Spears’s case will spark meaningful law reform by exposing the very real costs of over-broad guardianships and conservatorships — and the unnecessary difficulty faced by those who seek to terminate or modify them," Kohn said. "So maybe some good can come out of this heartbreaking saga."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Bill Kristol
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Legislature#Democratic#House#Congress#Rcv#A New York Times Hulu#Syracuse University#Yale Law School#The Justice Department#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Britney Spears in Talks With Veteran Hollywood Attorney Mathew Rosengart

Veteran Hollywood attorney Mathew S. Rosengart is in discussions with Britney Spears about representing her in her conservatorship battle, and plans to attend a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to reports in the New York Times and TMZ over the weekend. Spears has spoken out bitterly against the conservatorship in recent weeks, which she has been under for 13 years, saying that she had been forced to perform, take powerful medication and remain on birth control against her will.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears hires own lawyers

Britney Spears has hired her own lawyers, in a bid to end her conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer recently asked called for her conservatorship to be scrapped and she has reportedly contacted lawyer and former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help her achieve her goal. According to TMZ, Britney has signed...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
foxbangor.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like ‘Such a Dad’

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she’s touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they’re both leaning up against a tree along a path … posing and looking cute together.
Musicnickiswift.com

What Britney Spears Said Her Boyfriend Looks Like

Britney Spears' messy conservatorship battle keeps raging on, much to her fans' dismay. However, while the pop legend isn't #free just yet, her supporters can take comfort in knowing that she appears to be in good spirits. In a recent Instagram post, her playful personality was on display as she made a funny observation about her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari.
CelebritiesNews4Jax.com

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Sends Gifts for Sister Jamie Lynn Spears' Kids

Britney Spears has nothing but love for sister Jamie Lynn Spears' kids. Amid the Spears family’s ongoing public drama surrounding the singer's conservatorship case, Spears showered her nieces, 13-year-old Maddie Briann and 3-year-old Ivey Joan – whom the Zoey 101 alum respectively shared with ex Casey Aldridge and husband Jamie Watson – with a box of gifts.
Celebritiesneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Britney Spears’ Personal Conservator Is Striking Back Against Jamie Spears

A new court filing shows that Britney Spears' personal conservator is working to free the singer from her father’s control. According to TMZ, Jodi Montgomery filed paperwork Friday (June 9th), that says actively working to address the concerns Spears raised during her testimony by working with her medical team to develop a “comprehensive care plan” that will create a path to ending the conservatorship.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Adams: Not fair to call me an anti-woke Democrat

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D) said on Sunday that it is not fair for people to call him an “anti-woke Democrat.”. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Adams told host George Stephanopoulos that fellow Democratic lawmakers shouldn’t be idealistic without being realistic on the issues the country is facing in the post-Trump administration, referring to the current problems NYC has.

Comments / 0

Community Policy