As first responders searched for survivors following a deadly building collapse in southern Florida’s Miami-Dade County early Thursday morning, firefighters managed to rescue a young boy, with video capturing the moment they pulled him out from the rubble. In the video, several firefighters can be seen lifting the boy from the rubble before one first responder lifts the child over his shoulder and begins to carry him away. At least one person has reportedly died after 12-story residential building, Champlain Towers, partially collapsed in the early hours of the morning, according to The Washington Post.It is still unclear what...