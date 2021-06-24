Chris Paul returns, Clippers massive longshots in series
Chris Paul will play in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, which immediately stretched his Phoenix Suns' edge over the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Suns are just one-point favorites on Thursday night, they hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. With Paul back in the lineup, the Clippers became major longshots to win the series at 550. The Clippers opened at 150 to win the series and slid almost immediately on news that Kawhi Leonard would not likely suit up.www.tucsonpost.com
Comments / 0