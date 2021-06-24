Chris Paul returns, Clippers massive longshots in series

Time to party like it’s 1993. The Suns advanced to their first Finals in nearly three decades in Wednesday’s 130-103 win over the Clippers, with the franchise’s landmark victory cementing Chris Paul’s legacy as an all-time great point guard. This frankly shouldn’t have been a question entering the 2021 playoffs. Paul has logged over 15 years of quality point guard play, with his best years in New Orleans and Los Angeles representing peak performance at his position this century. Paul went toe-to-toe with Kobe and the Lakers in 2011. He buried a series-winner in Game 7 vs. San Antonio in 2015, and he’d probably already have a Finals berth to his name had he not hurt his hamstring in the 2018 Western Conference finals.