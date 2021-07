CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Help, in the large doses that the Indians’ starting rotation needs, hasn’t arrived yet. Just when it may arrive is still a mystery. The schedule, however, goes on regardless even though MLB’s attention is directed at Sunday’s night’s draft and the All-Star break that officially begins Monday. That did not stop the Indians following Sunday’s rainout from announcing what their rotation will be coming out of the break Friday to open a six-game trip against the A’s at the Coliseum and the Astros at Minute Maid Park.