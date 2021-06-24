Cupertino Teen Leverages the Power of Partnership with the Salvation Army to Feed Hungry Kids

At just 16, Prajval Sharma from Cupertino has already founded a nonprofit that leverages the power of partnerships to make sure hungry kids start the day with breakfast. Sharma, founder in 2020 of the nonprofit My Support for Kids Foundation (https://mysupportforkids.org/), partnered with the Salvation Army in Santa Clara to provide 100 bags filled with breakfast cereal and snacks to feed and please hungry kids in local families.