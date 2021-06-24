Cancel
Cupertino, CA

Cupertino Teen Leverages the Power of Partnership with the Salvation Army to Feed Hungry Kids

svvoice.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt just 16, Prajval Sharma from Cupertino has already founded a nonprofit that leverages the power of partnerships to make sure hungry kids start the day with breakfast. Sharma, founder in 2020 of the nonprofit My Support for Kids Foundation (https://mysupportforkids.org/), partnered with the Salvation Army in Santa Clara to provide 100 bags filled with breakfast cereal and snacks to feed and please hungry kids in local families.

www.svvoice.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Feed Hungry#My Support For#Cheez Its#The Salvation Army#Telangana Blind School#Cupertino High School#Artificial Intelligence
