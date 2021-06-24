Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Navy defends call for 1 destroyer in 2022 budget, tells Congress new contract coming

By Sommer Brokaw
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddUUZ_0aeRTmzV00
The future Jack H. Lucas, a DDG 51 Flight III destroyer, successfully launched earlier this month at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Mississippi. File Photo courtesy of Huntington Ingalls Industries

June 24 (UPI) -- The acting secretary of the U.S. Navy on Thursday defended the call for only one Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyer in this year's budget instead of two during a congressional budget hearing.

Several officials have cited cost as the reason the Navy sought only one DDG in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget instead of two planned in the current multi-year contract between the service and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and Ingalls Shipbuilding, USNI first reported.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Harker further defended the FY 2022 budget request in response to a question from Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, in congressional hearing Thursday about breaking plan for two destroyers in the current multi-year contract.

"We really struggled to take that out of this year's budget," Harker said in the hearing. "It was the hardest decision we made. And we would loved to have been able to include it. Going into this next year, we are committed to multi-years for both submarines and for DDGs."

"Over the last multi-year period, it was a 10-ship multiyear over a five year period, with the assistance of the committees and the congress we were able to purchase 10 ships," he continued. "So, the one that's in our budget this year will be an 11th ship that gave us the ability to not buy the DDG this year, but it was a very difficult decision for us, sir."

Harker added in the congressional hearing Thursday that the Navy plans to enter another multi-year contract for Arleigh Burke Flight III destroyers in FY 2023 - FY 2027.

"Multi-year contracts are very important to us," Harker said. "We do intend to sign another multi-year for DDGs starting in '23 through '27 and continue that procurement into the foreseeable future. DDG-51 is a very valuable asset for us."

Rear Admiral Michael Gilday added during the hearing that the Navy had to balance priorities for readiness for its 296 ships, modernization, and "growing the Navy at an affordable rate."

Earlier this week, at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Harker confirmed to Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, that there would be a $33 million penalty for breaking the current multi-year contract if it buys only one destroyer in FY 2022.

King also emphasized during the hearing "not only the lack of the destroyer," but also the impact the decision to break the contract would have on the shipbuilding industrial base.

"The principal of breaking a multiyear [contract], I would argue, sends a shudder through the industrial base in terms of their investment," in capacity and training, King said.

The second DDG is a top item on the Navy's 2022 Unfunded Priority List and may still be eligible for funding if Congress adds funds to the Navy's budget, Seapower Magazine reported.

At an appropriations hearing earlier this week, Sen. Susan Collins, D-Maine, questioned Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the proposal to add only one DDG instead of the two previously projected.

"One of the biggest mistakes in the budget, from my perspective, is the decision to cut a DDG from the current multi-year procurement contract," Collins said.

"This reflects a broader trend of not making the investments necessary to build anywhere close to a 355 ship Navy that multiple studies have confirmed is needed. China, on the other hand, now has the world's largest Navy, has about 60 more ships than our own fleet, and has surpassed our own 355 ship goal," Collins said.

Austin responded that he agreed that "355 ships is a good goal to shoot for," and added that the plan is to order the second DDG in FY 2023.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
141K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#U S Navy Ships#The U S Navy#Ddg#Ingalls Shipbuilding#Usni#Fy 2022#Seapower Magazine#D Maine#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Panetta calls on Biden to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for military

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said that President Biden should require all military members to get the COVID-19 vaccines. In an interview with Greta Van Susteren set to air on Sunday, Panetta said it was a matter of “national security.”. “I frankly think the president ought to issue an order...
Connecticut StateRegister Citizen

CT's Sikorsky gets $878M Navy contract for King Stallion helicopters

Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft has been awarded an $878.7 million contract to build nine CH-53K helicopters for the Navy, and has an option to buy nine more for $852.5 million, according to company officials and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The aircraft, known as King Stallion helicopters, are designed to lift heavy...
Congress & CourtsUSNI News

Report to Congress on Navy Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense

The following is the June 30, 2021 Congressional Research Service report Navy Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Aegis ballistic missile defense (BMD) program, which is carried out by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Navy, gives Navy Aegis cruisers and destroyers a capability for conducting BMD operations. BMD-capable Aegis ships operate in European waters to defend Europe from potential ballistic missile attacks from countries such as Iran, and in in the Western Pacific and the Persian Gulf to provide regional defense against potential ballistic missile attacks from countries such as North Korea and Iran. MDA’s FY2022 budget submission states that “by the end of FY 2022 there will be 48 total BMDS [BMD system] capable ships requiring maintenance support.”
Congress & CourtsUSNI News

Report to Congress on Navy Light Amphibious Warship

The following is the June 29, 2021 Congressional Research Service report Navy Light Amphibious Warship (LAW) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Navy’s new Light Amphibious Warship (LAW) program envisions procuring a class of 24 to 35 new amphibious ships to support the Marine Corps, particularly in implementing a new Marine Corps operational concept called Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO). The Navy envisions the first LAW being procured in FY2023. The Navy’s proposed FY2022 budget requests $13.2 million in research and development funding for the program.
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

The Navy is 27 months and more than $25 million into the development of a new electronic procurement system and the program is teetering on failure. The service recently decided to “pause” its work with CGI, which the Navy hired in August 2019 under a 10-year, $222.9 million contract to build the system.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Navy awards NGJ-MB LRIP contract

The US Navy (USN) has contracted Raytheon to commence low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic warfare/electronic attack (EW/EA) pods for Boeing EA-18G Growler EA aircraft operated by the service and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on...
Militarycimsec.org

A New U.S. Maritime Strategy

This article outlines the path that led to the U.S. Navy’s current strategic deficit and proposes a framework for a new maritime strategy, one that I believe should be immediately developed along with the corresponding force structure assessment. With a modest 5% additional investment in the Navy over the next five years, 90% of the changes required by this strategy can be achieved.
POTUSWashington Times

Degraded U.S. shipbuilding industry hobbles Navy quest for bigger fleet to counter China, Russia

America’s dwindling domestic shipbuilding industry has lawmakers worried about the Navy’s ability to keep up with China and Russia. Now that China has surpassed the U.S. to become the world’s largest navy, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that the service must make strides toward building a larger fleet. Reaching the goal, however, is hobbled by a domestic shipbuilding industry that has been in decline since the mid-1990s.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The One Thing the U.S. Navy Has Feared for Decades

In 2019, an annual report released by the Department of Testing & Evaluation revealed that a potentially revolutionary new torpedo-defense system installed on five American aircraft carriers had proven unsatisfactory and would be withdrawn from service. The system combined a towed Torpedo Warning System sensor array designed to detect incoming...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

L3Harris Secures $60M Navy Contract Modification for Medium USV Support Services

L3Harris Technologies has received a $60.48 million contract modification to continue its services for the U.S. Navy’s medium unmanned surface vehicle program aimed at supporting electronic warfare, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The Camden, New Jersey-based company will provide engineering and technical support for the MUSVs under the contract from the...
POTUSAOL Corp

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan steps down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan stepped down Monday afternoon, nearly three years after he took over the war. In a transfer of authority ceremony at Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul Monday afternoon, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller said, “The people of Afghanistan will be in my heart and on my mind for the rest of my life.” He called the post “the highlight of my military career.”
Military19fortyfive.com

Could the U.S. Navy Destroy North Korea?

How can the U.S. Navy destroy North Korea should Washington give the word?. Or at least it stands little chance of doing so by its lonesome barring improbable circumstances. What the navy can do is contribute to a joint or multinational campaign that destroys the Northern regime or its armed forces. But even that would involve perils, hardships and steep costs.
MilitaryUSNI News

Navy Denies Chinese Forces Chased Away Destroyer During FONOP

The U.S. Navy has denied China’s claim that its military chased an American warship out of the South China Sea. The statement from the Navy comes after one of its guided-missile destroyers performed a freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea on Monday. The People’s Liberation Army claimed it “drove away” USS Benfold (DDG-65), according to a Reuters report.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Chris Inglis formally sworn in as national cyber director

Former National Security Agency Deputy Director Chris Inglis was formally sworn in as the first White House national cyber director on Monday. Inglis’s swearing-in, confirmed to The Hill by a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, came almost a month after the Senate unanimously approved his nomination and follows multiple major cybersecurity incidents such as last week’s ransomware attack on software group Kaseya.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

USS The Sullivans, accompanying British aircraft carrier, visits Cyprus

July 12 (UPI) -- The destroyer USS The Sullivans made a port call in Cyprus before rejoining the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the U.S. Navy reported on Monday. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer visited the port of Limassol for a scheduled visit last week for routine maintenance and to "experience the local sights and culture," the Navy statement said, which included participation in a beach clean-up event.

Comments / 3

Community Policy