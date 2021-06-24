Cancel
Anti-Mask Meteorologist Fired From Michigan Station After Going Off Script

By Ken Evans
A weathercaster for Detroit station WWJ-TV has been fired after going off script on the air and alleging 'discrimination against the station's owner, CBS. During a Sunday night newscast the weathercaster, April Moss, took a break during her forecast to notify viewers she would be doing an interview with another media outlet. She said she would be exposing 'the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon [sic] its employees'. While she didn't expound upon the discrimination in her report, she did later speak with far-right activist group Project Veritas and insinuated that CBS policies for masking and vaccinations were discriminatory.

