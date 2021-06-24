Cancel
AMC Greenlights Interview With the Vampire Series

 18 days ago

AMC has greenlit a new series based on Anne Rice's "Interview with the Vampire". The popular book series was adapted into a hugely popular film in 1994 and starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst. Rolin Jones will serve as the series creator, showrunner, and writer, as well as...

