$1.65M in COVID-19 relief earmarked for Stamford non-mold school air quality projects
STAMFORD — Federal COVID-19 funding will help fix up some of Stamford's less needy school buildings in addition to helping with those in dire straits. About $1.65 million will be used on air quality projects at Scofield Middle School, Northeast Elementary School and Turn of River Middle School. The projects are not related to mold in schools, but rather upgrades of existing equipment, officials said.