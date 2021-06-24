Cancel
Military

The future of US AI policy may hinge on a pretend war against a fictional China

By Tristan Greene
The Next Web
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWar is coming. Later this year the US military will fight its most advanced war campaign ever as it faces off against a fictionalized version of China. The battles will be fake, but the results should provide the government with everything it needs to justify the mass development of lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS).

