Trussville, AL

Bill banning medical treatment of trans youth back in 2022 session

By MARY SELL, Alabama Daily News
Anniston Star
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to block the medical treatment of transgender youth in Alabama, one of the most controversial bills of the Legislature’s 2021 session, will be back in 2022. Sen. Shay Shelnutt, R-Trussville, has pre-filed the bill, Senate Bill 5, for the 2022 session that begins in January. A copy of the 2022 version of the bill wasn’t accessible on the Legislature’s website Wednesday, but it is similar to this year’s bill, Shelnutt told ADN.

