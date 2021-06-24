Bill banning medical treatment of trans youth back in 2022 session

A bill to block the medical treatment of transgender youth in Alabama, one of the most controversial bills of the Legislature’s 2021 session, will be back in 2022. Sen. Shay Shelnutt, R-Trussville, has pre-filed the bill, Senate Bill 5, for the 2022 session that begins in January. A copy of the 2022 version of the bill wasn’t accessible on the Legislature’s website Wednesday, but it is similar to this year’s bill, Shelnutt told ADN.