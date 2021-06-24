Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“Love Dagger” Metaphor Sets up Love Story in ‘Loki’

By Caitlin Tasker
Inside the Magic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki Episode 3 “Lamentis” gave fans many great moments between Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and the Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). This included the God of Mischief’s clumsy metaphor for love, one that Loki star Tom Hiddleston tried to explain in a recent interview. This episode felt more like Star...

insidethemagic.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Rene Russo
Person
Colm Feore
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Love Yourself#Marvel Universe#Platonic Love#Tva#Timekeepers#Asgard#Wandavision#Marvel Com#Mcu#Vanity Fair#Frozen#Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan on Reading the Script for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “There Was Full Tears”

Karen Gillan has had one of the most interesting arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the character of Nebula since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nebula’s shift from villain to borderline hero, and her relationship with both Thanos (James Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has made her an integral part of both the Guardians and The Avengers. But Nebula’s story is just beginning, as in an interview with Collider for her upcoming Netflix film Gunpowder MIlkshake, Gillan talked about her future in the MCU.
MoviesComicBook

Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost Marvel Role Because of Dancing With the Stars

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth almost danced his way out of a starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Best known at the time for his role as Kim Hyde on the soap opera Home and Away in his native Australia and his feature film debut as George Kirk in the 2009 Star Trek reboot, Hemsworth read for the role of Marvel's Asgardian Avenger but was passed over for a screen test. It wasn't until Hemsworth's rep, William Ward, convinced Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to let Hemsworth re-audition on tape that Marvel found its leading man for the Kenneth Branagh-directed Thor.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Says Kevin Feige Was “Nervous” To Tell Her About Black Widow’s Demise

Scarlett Johansson remembers the phone call she got from Kevin Feige in which he revealed to her that Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, would die in Avengers: Endgame. In an interview Friday with BBC Radio 1, the Marvel actor recalled the conversation with the president of Marvel Studios about the end of the line for her character and why it was important it happened.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Loki continues to play with Marvel history — and I’m loving it

Editor's note: beware, spoilers for Loki episode 4 ahead! What looks good on the pages of a comic doesn’t always look good on the big screen, especially with the more outlandish designs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Superhero movies, the MCU included, always have to grapple with that fact, and typically avoid some of the more ridiculous designs.
TV Seriesallears.net

Ranking the Marvel Cinematic Universe Shows on Disney+ So Far

We’re three shows into Marvel’s planned Disney+ series, even though. Since three’s the charm, it’s time to break down how these shows stack up against one another! After talking to our own team of Marvel fans, we were able to set our firm ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows so far. And, we have some THOUGHTS!
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Do Loki and Sylvie End Up Together? Are They in Love?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. Since Lamentis happened, people are going around buzzing whether Loki and Sylvie are in love or if they would end up together with all the things that have turned up since they bonded over exploring their capabilities and common goal of bringing down the Time Variance Authority. But to think it over, they are just different versions of each other, so, is that even possible?
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 4 Recap: Redefining Self Love

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 4, "The Nexus Event."]. Allow me to begin this recap with a requiem for a doomed romance — I speak of course of Mobius's love for jet skis, too good and pure for the world of Loki, a world built on lies and deception. Is it likely that we've seen the last of Owen Wilson? Who knows. Certainly not me, because I am delighted, once again, to report that the newest episode of Loki was packed with yet more unexpected twists, as Ravonna Renslayer revealed her baddie truth and Loki got closer to understanding what the Hel is going on. Sure, some of the episode's most important reveals weren't huge surprises (such as the very Wizard of Oz-esque unmasking of the Timekeepers). But once again, I look forward to next week's episode with no theories as to its content but much anticipation.
TV Series/Film

The ‘Loki’ Cast and Crew Explain How It’s Perfectly Natural for a Loki to Love a Loki

You’ve got to learn to love yourself before you can love someone else. And sometimes, you’ll meet an alternate-reality version of yourself and fall in love with both yourself and them because they’re you. In Loki, now available to stream on Disney+, we’re told that it could break reality when two variants of the same person form a romantic relationship. I mean, sure, it’s taboo, but this is 2021, people. Live and let live and let Loki love Loki. That’s the general philosophy that the show’s cast and crew seem to espouse.
MoviesCollider

We've Now Reached the Point in the MCU Where Characters Are Watching Marvel Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around since 2008 and has now reached 24 movies with Black Widow as well as three MCU series with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki all having premiered so far in 2021. Perhaps it was inevitable then that as this unique series continues, its characters would be drawn into the mythology not only through their actions, but through actively reviewing what’s happened in Marvel films prior. We’ve already seen how the importance of previous MCU entries factor into the storylines Marvel is now crafting, and as the MCU continues to expand, it stands to reason this trope will continue as it provides a foundation for the storytelling Marvel seeks to accomplish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy