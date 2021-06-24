“Love Dagger” Metaphor Sets up Love Story in ‘Loki’

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 4, "The Nexus Event."]. Allow me to begin this recap with a requiem for a doomed romance — I speak of course of Mobius's love for jet skis, too good and pure for the world of Loki, a world built on lies and deception. Is it likely that we've seen the last of Owen Wilson? Who knows. Certainly not me, because I am delighted, once again, to report that the newest episode of Loki was packed with yet more unexpected twists, as Ravonna Renslayer revealed her baddie truth and Loki got closer to understanding what the Hel is going on. Sure, some of the episode's most important reveals weren't huge surprises (such as the very Wizard of Oz-esque unmasking of the Timekeepers). But once again, I look forward to next week's episode with no theories as to its content but much anticipation.