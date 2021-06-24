Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBerto Colon’s time in the entertainment industry hasn’t always been easy. His career got off to a somewhat slow start. Even when he was able to find consistent opportunities, the roles were often small. However, in 2013, he got a big opportunity when he was cast as Cesar in Orange Is the New Black. In the recurring role, Berto always made the most of each scene and he often stole the show. Needless to say, viewers were excited to see him again when he was cast as Lorenzo Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost. In the role, Berto plays a drug kingpin who is serving time behind bars. Even though all of his scenes are shot in prison, Berto always puts on a good show and fans are looking forward to seeing him do it again in season two. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Berto Colon.

