Woman-Less South African Swimming Roster In Rio Now Boasts Six For Tokyo

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa had zero women in the pool at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. This time around there will be six women representing the country in Tokyo. Stock photo via stock. The nation of South Africa has revealed its swimming roster for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. A big change from Rio is the fact that 5 years ago South Africa had zero female representation in the pool, whereas this time around there will be six women wearing the national cap.

