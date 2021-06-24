Woman-Less South African Swimming Roster In Rio Now Boasts Six For Tokyo

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. In this issue of Swimming World, read about Hungary’s Kristof Milak, best known for his prowess in the 200m butterfly, and also the No. 4 performer in history in the 100 fly at 50.18. As the Olympic Games are set to begin in Tokyo, it is not preposterous to suggest that Milak could threaten the 1:50 barrier. Also featured are the profiles of 10 swimmers from around the world who have been preparing to make an impact in Tokyo, including Italy’s Gabriele Detti and Simona Quadarella, Australia’s Mitch Larkin, Kaylee McKeown, and Ariarne Titmus, Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto and Yui Ohashi, Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, and China’s Zhang Yufei; Iconic moments from Olympic history; Our Olympic preview of Artistic Swimming; Up and Comer La Mirada Armada’s Kayla Han; Q&A with coach Sid Cassidy; How They Train with Megan Moroney and Aspen Gersper; Swimming World’s 2021 Aquatic Directory; and much more!