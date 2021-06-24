The Year’s Best Photos of Pets Caught with Silly Poses and Expressions
The Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 has announced a selection of its front runners to date, featuring pet photobombs, kisses, funny poses, derpy smiles, and more. The humorous pet photo competition was created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to celebrate the positive and vital role that pets can have in people’s lives. Not just that, the competition also aims to raise awareness about animal welfare and supports a different grassroots charity each year.petapixel.com
Comments / 0