Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Year’s Best Photos of Pets Caught with Silly Poses and Expressions

By Anete Lusina
petapixel.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021 has announced a selection of its front runners to date, featuring pet photobombs, kisses, funny poses, derpy smiles, and more. The humorous pet photo competition was created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam to celebrate the positive and vital role that pets can have in people’s lives. Not just that, the competition also aims to raise awareness about animal welfare and supports a different grassroots charity each year.

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
Person
Kate Humble
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Animal Welfare#Animal Friends Insurance#Got Talent#Cmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Funny Videos
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsFlorida Weekly

Your pet can be famous — send us your best photo

Our pets are part of our families — humans love their dogs, cats, snakes, chickens, birds, ferrets, horses — well, all the varieties of animals that love us unconditionally. Show how much you love your pets by entering the annual Florida Weekly pet photo contest for our annual Pet Lovers...
AnimalsAugusta Free Press

Why is pitbull considered to be a dangerous pet dog?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pitbulls have got a bad rep as dangerous dogs who are inherently violent and aggressive. If you’ve ever had a chance to see a bright side of a Bully, you will never believe what they say about them. And that is true. Pitbulls are one of the sweetest dogs as companions. It’s tough to believe as they have been pictured as kid maulers and biters.
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80 and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
PetsSentinel & Enterprise

Pet of the Week: Meet Luke

At Be PAWSitive Therapy Pets we have some pet owners who are wild about orange tabby cats. They love their confidence, playfulness and gregariousness. Luke is just a year-old, currently at Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, but has the sparkle that the best “red” cats have. Though he’s missing an eye, he gets around fine, and definitely has a pirate swagger. Orange cats are beloved by many, most famously by Winston Churchill, whose last orange cat was “Jock.”
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

Pet Owners Swear by This Cooling Harness for Dogs That Overheat Easily

Summer can be rough, especially for your furry friend. If your dog struggles in the heat, Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate solution in the Sgoda Cooling Dog Harness. While it may look like your average pet harness from the outside, the cooling vest uses evaporative technology to prevent your pup from overheating when temperatures rise.
PetsAugusta Free Press

These are the most desired dog breeds of 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It is a special time in someone’s life when they decide they are ready to get a new dog. This decision should not be made lightly because a dog will spend on average 12 years with its owners. Many times when someone is ready to get a new dog, they may have seen that breed in person in the past and thought it was cute. When adopting a new dog, the best practice would be to thoroughly research the breed so you fully understand what to expect with their exercise needs, health concerns, and overall temperament.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
PetsPosted by
Newsweek

15 Dog Breeds That Are Very Loyal to their Owners

While many dogs will adore every human who crosses their path, other four-legged friends will remain forever faithful to their core family. Gina DiNardo, American Kennel Club's (AKC) executive secretary, says some dog breeds are more devoted to their owners than others. She told Newsweek: "Every dog is different, but...
Phoenix, AZallaboutarizonanews.com

Free Dog Adoptions This Weekend

The Arizona Animal Welfare League in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer free pet adoptions, Thursday through Sunday, during their “Empty the Shelters” event. The special offer is an effort to help make room for dogs who are at risk of being displaced because of the many wildfires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy