The Suicide Squad Rain Trailer

Like a fantastical version of Bonnie and Clyde, the relationship between Harley Quinn and The Joker has been something that has kept comic book fans coming back again and again to see just what the Clown Prince and Princess of Crime in Gotham would get up to next, or how they would find a way to try and take each other out. It's one of those relationships. So with Harley Quinn ready for another run out in The Suicide Squad, this time without her "Puddin'" in tow, actress Margot Robbie has been talking about how her character's ties to the Joker have changed since their last outing together. Well, if Robbie's thoughts are anything to go by, "Mistah J" could be a thing of the past for our Harley.