As you know I’m a big dynasty guy. I already gave you tips on starting your dynasty leagues and strategies to win in the Fantasy Alarm NFL Draft guide. However, far and away THE most popular dynasty fantasy football articles out there are “sell high” and “buy low” articles. These features are of course helpful, but they are also everywhere and at times they are too obvious or two “scary” because you’re giving up a real high-end player which makes it tough advice to follow. So in this version I’m going to give you a little different flavor of it. Advice that I feel you can be super comfortable activating on immediately. The dynasty “cash out”