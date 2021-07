Ashley Olsen took the internet by storm over the weekend after her boyfriend Louis Eisner shared a rare photo of her out on a hike in nature with both of her hands full. The famous twin had a drink in her left hand and a large black machete in her right hand as she walked through the forest with a white sweatshirt, black Yeezy sneakers, a shirt tied around her waist, linen pants, a backward black hat, and oversized sunglasses. The whole look is absolutely amazing and Ashley has been praised on social media for being a “mood.” Many want to know the context behind the photo and TODAY figured they would ask her former “Full House co-star” John Stamos about the viral pic. Check out the iconic image below and see what Stamos had to say.