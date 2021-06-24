Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Activate! Local Venues: The Hofheimer

By Name
wrir.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 5pm and for the first quarter of the show, I’ll cover the week ahead in Richmond live shows! We are getting there, my friends! Then, I’ll pay tribute to a venue that’s hosted a highly diverse set of artists – The Hofheimer / HofGarden / Dark Room. Show Archive.

www.wrir.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Django Reinhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ben Fm#Fan Ran Swerve 360#American Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwrir.org

JESSE & JOANNA tonight!

​Jesse goes live on air in the studio from (9-10 PM) with his special house flava… followed by a jazzy jungle vinyl set by Joanna O. featuring releases by the artist Calibre (10-11 PM) ET. Tune it. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Calibre, “Waterfall”. from...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

John Stein: Serendipity

Guitarist John Stein's Massachusetts-based trio strides in with charm and confidence on Serendipity, a frame of mind that prevails throughout an album whose name was inspired by a concert-that-wasn't but eventually was, thanks to live-streaming, during a massive and deadly global pandemic. That concert, planned for an outdoor venue in New Bedford, was derailed by Covid-19 but later moved indoors to the city's Art Museum, where the trio performed for an audience of one, sound engineer John Farrell, who taped and edited the video. Listening to the concert at home, while doing chores, Stein became aware that the soundtrack alone would be worth releasing, and Neal Weiss at Whaling City Sound agreed.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Art & music venues starting to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS — It may seem like everything's back to normal, but the reality is it's far from it, especially for some live music and arts venues. Nearly 16 months after the pandemic struck, some are just now getting ready to open their doors. That includes the Chatterbox Jazz Club on...
Harrisburg, PAlocal21news.com

Venues struggle to book bands

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The bars are busy, the bands are booked and it’s finally bringing people back to our downtown. “Not only do I have hope back,” said Chris Warner, owner of HMAC (or the new Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center) “but it’s gotten so much better the vibe here is different than it ever was.”
Musicwrir.org

The Unquiet Grave – Episode 14: Intro Necromancy!!!

I love heavy metal intro tracks — the drama, the way they skew ambient/experimental, the occasional spoken word piece or field recording…so let’s listen to nothing but intro tracks! Call in if there’s one you love and don’t want left out: (804)649-9737. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to...
Norman, OKOklahoma Daily

City of Norman to host live music, activities, local businesses in 46th annual 4th Fest Independence Day celebration

The city of Norman will celebrate its 46th annual 4th Fest for Independence Day with fireworks and live music from 5-10 p.m., July 4 at Reaves Park. The festival will include food trucks, sand volleyball, a cornhole tournament, a baby crawling contest, toddler walking races, face painting and family yard games, according to the City of Norman’s website. There will also be live music at 5 p.m. by the soul and rock group 395th Army Band and at 8 p.m. by the country band Cross Rags and Young.
Toronto, OHheraldstaronline.com

A change in venue

The Honkytonk Sweethearts performed for the first of a series of free community concerts on Wednesday held by the Toronto Coalition for Revitalization and were followed by Twice As Nice. The concert was moved inside the First Presbyterian Church of Toronto, which gave the group permission to use its building in the event of heavy rain like Wednesday afternoon’s squall. Normally the concerts are held in the Gazebo Commons outside at Third and Market streets and will continue from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. next Wednesday with vocalist Chelsea Matt.
Grafton, MAmillburysutton.com

Local 4th of July activities, summer concerts in the area

CELEBRATION IN FRANKLIN: June 30-July 4. Featuring a carnival, food, rides, games and, on July 3, a blues festival. Information: https://www.franklin4th.com/. OLD STURBRIDGE VILLAGE: Open July 2-4 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to take part in a socially distanced citizens’ parade, watch cannon and musket demonstrations, and more at Old Sturbridge Village. Summer food and drink will be available for purchase. For details, visit https://www.osv.org/event/independence-4th-of-july/
Kent, OHwksu.org

As Live Music Returns, Local Venues Still Face Challenges Post-Pandemic

As COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, restrictions on large gatherings and mask mandates have been lifted throughout the state. This has sparked optimism among the live music industry, as many area venues are now able to open their doors to the public and host concerts and events at full capacity.
Richmond, VAwrir.org

Happy 40th, Plan 9!

(photo by Tom Campagnoli) On July 11, 1981, Plan 9 Records opened for business at 2901 W. Cary Street in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood, backed by $1,200 in tax refund money and stocked with the consigned records of the owners and their friends. It’s rare for an independent record store to...
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Local arts school helps provide summer activities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This summer Toledo School for the Arts students can be seen in parks around Toledo teaching and performing the arts to local children. After receiving funds from the American Rescue Act, the City of Toledo was looking for ways to expand the recreational activities offered for young people. The Toledo School of the Arts had a solution with many of their students looking for summer employment.
Washington StateBillboard

Venue Pilot RReturning All Ticketing Fees to Venues Through 2021

The past 15 months have been a nightmare for independent venue owners and few know that better than founding National Independent Venue Association founding member Justin Kantor and Neumos co-owner Steven Severin. The two have fought tooth and nail to get the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant passed and understand that independent venues are still trying to get their footing as live shows return. With grants finally rolling out to independent venues, the two are turning their focus back to venue management and ticketing platform, Venue Pilot.
Performing Artscbs4local.com

Big acts return to Borderland venues

It’s the post pandemic itch that has been waiting to be scratched, live concerts and performances are coming back in full force to most of the Borderland's venues. Like everyone around the world our region was under lockdown and cooped up for over a year, that meant plans were cancelled and concerts and entertainment events were put on pause.
WorldUS News and World Report

Paris Local Government to Buy Bataclan Music Venue From Lagardere

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris local government will buy the Bataclan venue from Lagardere, government official Emmanuel Gregoire on Friday, noting the city's long history with the site, where more than 80 concert-goers were killed during a November 2015 Islamist militant attack. "The history between this legendary venue and the...
Festivalwrir.org

A Holiday Replay

Due to technical challenges last week’s show was unable to be heard until after 8:40 am. The show was played in its entirety, however, the music did not go out over the air. We are rerunning the show this week. Please understand the show will speak about the holiday weekend...

Comments / 1

Community Policy