Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is giving away billions — America will be changed as a result

By Ivory A. Toldson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBsMt_0aeRS1g600

When billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced her third round of charitable gifts in June 2021, she said she was giving US$2.7 billion to 286 organizations. This list includes 31 colleges and universities serving people of color and other underserved communities.

That’s on top of the $4.2 billion Scott announced in December 2020 to support 384 organizations, including 30 colleges and universities. Her initial plan, announced in July 2020 , included $1.7 billion for 116 organizations, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minority-serving institutions .

For example, Scott is giving Xavier University of Louisiana, a school that sends more Black graduates to medical school than any other university in the U.S., $20 million ; Long Beach City College , a California school where more than 85% of students are people of color, $30 million ; and Odessa College , a Texas school where 74% of students are nonwhite , $7 million. All three colleges said Scott’s donations were the largest they had ever received.

As a counseling psychology professor who conducts research regarding the education of Black students , I am encouraged to see Scott, a novelist who was formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, depart from how billionaires tend to approach their higher education giving. Most make donations to prestigious universities that already have large endowments – money raised from alumni and other donors that they invest in stocks, bonds and other assets. This wealth can cover the cost of scholarships, salaries, construction and any other expenses.

MacKenzie Scott’s new husband, Dan Jewett, has joined her in a pledge to give away most of their fortune.

Most wealthy people donate to wealthy schools

Mike Bloomberg, for example, donated $1.8 billion to John Hopkins University, his alma mater, in 2018. Notably, that prestigious school receives more money from federal grants than all of the nation’s 100 HBCUs combined.

Similarly, I question how donations to Harvard University, such as the $30 million from Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, can be considered charitable when it already has $41.9 billion in its endowment . Harvard earned a 7.3% return on its endowment assets for its fiscal year that ended in June 2020 – about $3 billion.

Interestingly, I’ve calculated that the total combined annual operating cost of all private HBCUs is also about $3 billion.

Fewer students of color attend ‘national universities’

US News and World Report considers 389 schools to be “national universities because of their stature and academic offerings. These universities are more likely to receive charitable contributions than others because of their reputation and the large number of affluent people who graduate from them. But these colleges and universities represent fewer than 10% of all institutions of higher education .

When I analyzed raw data files from the leading federal database for educational data , I found that students of color are less likely to enroll at national universities than their white peers.

I also found that the schools enrolling the most students of color are more likely to be two-year colleges as opposed to a four-year institution; less likely to be prominent research universities; more likely to have significantly high percentages of low-income students; and more likely to have smaller-than-average endowments.

When announcing Scott’s historic donations, many colleges and universities have noted their success with graduating science, technology, engineering and math students.

Florida International University, for example, announced that Scott’s $40 million gift will be used for “ student success programs .” That school noted its number 6 ranking in terms of awarding engineering degrees to African Americans and the high percentage of its Latino students who earn STEM degrees.

North Carolina A&T , the nation’s largest HBCU, announced plans to spend Scott’s $45 million donation in “ areas of critical national need, including professions in STEM .” The selection of multiple HBCUs, Hispanic-serving and tribal colleges with a track record of graduating underrepresented STEM students seems intentional.

What’s more, recent data suggests that prominent national universities are not graduating enough students overall, apart from racial, ethnic and class considerations, to satisfy the needs of the future workforce.

In 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine predicted that the nation will need 1 million more STEM professionals than are on pace to earn higher education degrees in the 2020s.

The National Science Board, the governing board for the National Science Foundation, called this impending shortage of STEM professionals the “ missing millions .” It passed a resolution to address the “urgent need” for more underrepresented groups in the U.S. science and engineering workforce.

A STEM workforce that represents the diversity of the U.S. population can contribute to economic growth . Washington Center for Equitable Growth estimated the nation could earn $5.3 trillion in increased tax revenue from a more skilled workforce if we closed the achievement gap in math and science over the next 60 years. Similarly, a Harvard University report estimated, by calculating national income projections over an 80-year period, the U.S. would add $75 trillion to the GDP if math education was equal.

There are more than 700 minority-serving institutions across the U.S. These colleges and universities enroll nearly 30% of all undergraduates in America. Learners of color, research indicates, find such schools to be more accessible and welcoming than primarily white schools.

What’s more, about half of the students attending minority-serving institutions get Pell Grants, which help cover educational costs for low-income students. And they enroll many students who are the first in their families to go to college .

A welcome trend

Scott’s approach to giving , with its emphasis on racial justice , appears to be inspiring others to take a similar approach with their educational philanthropy.

Days after her June 2021 announcement, for example, Google confirmed its plans to commit $50 million to build infrastructure and support scholarships at HBCUs.

I see many reasons beyond charity for philanthropists, the government and corporations to consider donating to colleges and universities that mostly enroll students of color. Among them: It’s a key strategy for helping everyone in America.

Ivory A. Toldson is a professor of Counseling Psychology at Howard University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

174K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Chan
Person
John Howard
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Colleges#Research University#Charity#Long Beach City College#Odessa College#John Hopkins University#Hbcus#Harvard University#Facebook Co#Us News#World Report#African Americans#Latino#Hispanic#Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Charities
Related
Seattle, WAFOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos sues girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's brother for allegedly hiding asset to avoid paying judgment

Jeff Bezos' legal troubles with his girlfriend's brother, Michael Sanchez, have taken yet another turn. The Amazon founder on Thursday sued Lauren Sanchez's brother in King County Superior Court, accusing Michael Sanchez of failing to disclose his ownership of a multimillion-dollar property to avoid paying Bezos and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, a six-figure judgment from another case, Seattle Times reports.
Charitiesgeekwire.com

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation in latest development following Gates divorce

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said he will resign as a trustee at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” Buffett said in a statement that detailed his annual charitable giving, which totaled $4.1 billion this year. “I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s.”
Public Safetycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Jeff Bezos Arrested And Sent To Guantanamo Bay?

A post shared on Facebook over 330 times claims Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been arrested, taken to the Guantanamo Bay detention facility and had his assets seized. There is no evidence Bezos has been arrested or sent to Guantanamo Bay. Fact Check:. Amazon announced in February Bezos would be...
CharitiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jeff Bezos' philanthropist ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives another $2.7billion to 286 charities taking total donations to $8.5billion in a year as she declares ‘disproportionate wealth shouldn’t be in a small number of hands’

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott recently donated $2.7billion to 286 different organizations, increasing her total charitable donations to $8.5billion since last July. In a Medium post published on Tuesday, the former wife of the Amazon founder listed the charities to which she donated and denounced the country's wealth gap, explaining that she and her new husband Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, are 'attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.'
EconomyFortune

Jeff Bezos hits wealth record of $211 billion

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to wealth accumulation. The world’s richest man reached a record $211 billion net worth Tuesday after Amazon.com shares rose 4.7% after the...
Militarytheclevelandamerican.com

Jeff Bezos’ fortune reached $211 billion thanks to the Pentagon’s decision

The CEO’s ex-wife also benefited and increased his fortune by $2.9 billion. Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ net worth reached a record $211 billion on Tuesday, when his company’s shares rose 4.7% as a result. resolution The Pentagon cancels a millionaire’s contract with rival Microsoft, reach Bloomberg. With stock prices...
EconomyTime

Jeff Bezos Is the Richest Person Ever After His Net Worth Soars to $211 Billion

Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to wealth accumulation. The world’s richest man reached a record $211 billion net worth Tuesday after Amazon.com shares rose 4.7% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft. The rally raised Bezos’s fortune by $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Facebook becomes the youngest company to reach the trillion dollar milestone

Facebook , the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg , surpassed a trillion dollars in its market capitalization. After winning an antitrust lawsuit, shares in "the social network" rose 4.2 percent. After a US judge dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against the company, its stock traded at $ 355.64, the...
BusinessFortune

What is Amazon without Jeff Bezos?

This week marks a new era for Amazon. On July 5, chief executive Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO, handing the title to longtime Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy. The date marked exactly 27 years since Bezos founded the company. This wasn't a surprise: Amazon announced in February that...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Private jets flood rural Idaho as Zuckerberg and other tech bosses arrive for billionaire ‘summer camp’

This week, the leaders of the world’s most influential tech companies are descending on Idaho’s Sun Valley Conference at what has been dubbed a “summer camp for billionaires”.Those expected to attend the five-day gathering in the Sawtooth Mountains include Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Netflix’s Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, plus Airbnb’s Brian Chesky, among others.The private annual conference, organised by investment firm Allen & Company, brings together the most influential people in tech, media, design and sports. The event has taken place every July since 1983, apart from in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.It’s believed that some of...
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

Darren Walker on MacKenzie Scott criticism, giving

Darren Walker grew up Black, poor and gay in rural Texas. But as president of the Ford Foundation, today he’s one of the most influential people in the world. He recently spoke with AP about Ford's initiative, Mackenzie Scott and philanthropy. (June 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
Charitiestheclevelandamerican.com

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife donates more than $2.7 billion to ’empowering people’ organizations

MacKenzie Scott noted that she makes these donations because she believes that “it would be better if unequal wealth were not concentrated in the hands of a few hands.”. Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, ad On June 15 on his personal blog, he said that he plans to donate approximately $2.74 billion to 286 organizations he considers to be “targeted non-profit teams.” [alcanzar] justice”.

Comments / 105

Community Policy