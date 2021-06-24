Cancel
Johnson County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL NATRONA AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Kaycee to near Red Wall. Movement was east at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rain will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kaycee around 305 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 243 and 265.

alerts.weather.gov
