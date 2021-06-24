Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora tech video talks ray tracing and NPC AI

By Graham Smith
rockpapershotgun.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvatar is a more interesting world than it is a story, and so in some ways feels better designed for a Ubisoft open world game than a movie. Also, by "interesting world" I mostly mean it's visually interesting, with floating sky islands, colourful dinosaurs and bioluminescent plants. Ubisoft have released a new trailer to talk about the graphical wizardry being employed in creating that world for Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, including ray tracing and some chat about NPC AI.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npc#Tech#Npc Ai#Massive Entertainment#Snowdrop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Avatar
Related
Video GamesHot Hardware

Doom Eternal Update Adds NVIDIA DLSS And Ray Tracing To Unleash The Hounds Of Hell

When we reviewed Doom Eternal last year, we lauded its amazing graphics and thrilling gameplay, noting it is a graphical tour de force underpinned on the id Tech 7 engine. Our initial impression still stands up, and might even undersell the experience. How so? A new update adds NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and real-time ray tracing to the mix for GeForce RTX card owners.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora First Person Perspective Has Major Impact on Interaction Design

Ubisoft Massive Creative Director Magnus Jansen explains how the first person perspective in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora affects how gameplay and interaction are designed. Jansen said in an interview that the first person perspective is what makes the game so immersive. Players who explore and touch foliage and interact with wild animals should feel that those interactions are as realistic as possible.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Doom Eternal Ray Tracing Ultra Nightmare 4K Native PC Screenshots

Yesterday, id Software released the RTX patch for Doom Eternal. This latest update adds support for Ray Tracing Reflections and NVIDIA’s DLSS tech. Thus, and before publishing our PC benchmarks, we’ve decided to share some 4K native screenshots. In order to capture these screenshots, we used an Intel i9 9900K...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

DOOM Eternal DLSS benchmarks and Low vs Ultra ray tracing comparisons

Ray tracing is taking the gaming industry by storm at the moment, so it’s no wonder that more and more games are being featured by Nvidia with their ‘RTX On’ comparisons and DLSS performance improvements. Update 6 just released for DOOM Eternal, which brings the power of DLSS and ray tracing to the FPS shooter.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The avatar in the video game: What is avatar and how does it relate to the player?

We recently entered in the field of narrative as a booming term in talking about the video game, with the intention of shedding a little light on the debate and clarifying, even a little, its meaning and the differences between the concepts that are articulated around it. Well, if we continue down that road, the next stop should surely be that of the avatar, another of those words that serve to shake the monocle while we exchange opinions, but that can sometimes lead to confusion. Therefore, and again from the academic field, we are going to try to dive into that ocean of nuances and interpretations that the avatar supposes in the video game. Of course, with floats, which in this matter, the current can drag you quickly.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Doom Eternal Next Gen Update Adds Ray Tracing Support for PS5 and a New ‘Ray Tracer’ Ballista Skin

The Doom Eternal Next Gen update has added three new graphics modes for the PS5, bug fixes, a new master level, and a new “Ray Tracer” skin for the Ballista that shows off the update’s new capabilities. Those who purchased the PS4 version of the game are also eligible to receive a free upgrade to the next-gen version. The new update also takes advantage of the PS5’s DualSense adaptive triggers.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Update Improves Ray-Tracing - News

Insomniac Games released Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 in November 2020, as well as on the PlayStation 4. The Version 1.10 update has been released, which makes a number of fixes and improvements to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. The ray-traced reflection...
Video GamesIGN

Doom Eternal: 12 Minutes of PS5 'Ray Tracing' Mode Gameplay

The Doom Eternal next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 is now live and it brings ray tracing, higher frame rates, and more to the game. So check out the first full mission played on PlayStation 5 in Ray Tracing mode. The PS5's Ray Tracing mode runs at a 1800p resolution with a frame rate of 60fps.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Battlefield 2042 will include DLSS, ray tracing, and Nvidia Reflex support

The highly anticipated next entry in the Battlefield series will be officially launching later this year, but we still don’t know a hell of a lot about it. Thankfully we’ll be learning more soon during the EA Play Live event on July 22nd, but we now also know who the official partners of the upcoming title are.
Video Gamesplayer.one

DOOM Eternal Next-Gen Upgrade Live; Brings Ray Tracing to Consoles

The previously announced next-gen upgrade for DOOM Eternal is finally here, along with some highly demanded features. You can now play Eternal at 120 FPS on new consoles, even the weaker, Xbox Series S. The Ray Tracing support that was announced even before the game’s release has arrived as well. PlayStation 5 players can now enjoy Dual Sense adaptive triggers with DOOM Eternal.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Doom Eternal’s ray tracing patch has arrived

The much-anticipated ray-tracing and DLSS patch for Doom Eternal has arrived, and it’s a doozy. In addition to adding the fancy new graphical effects, Update 6 includes fixes and tweaks for the campaign and multiplayer, a new ballista skin, a whole new Battlemode arena called Corrosion, and plenty more. At...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

DOOM Eternal ray tracing upgrade visuals compared across PC, PS5 and Xbox

If you interested in learning more about the ray tracing features and enhancements you can expect with the release of the new DOOM Eternal update, you’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created a new video analyzing the best ray tracing settings for the PlayStation 5, Xbox series X and PC. As well as comparing how the technology compares across all three platforms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy