Mike Taylor Goes Out Winner At St. Viator
For 40 years, all Mike Taylor has done is win and develop outstanding players year after year. He started at Glenbard South in 1981 and after a few years made a stop at Fenton, before finding his way to St. Viator in 1988. Since then, the ESCC and St. Viator Hall of Fame inductee has coached the Lions boys soccer team and took over the girls team in 2010. He recently surpassed 700 combined wins between boys and girls soccer, putting him in an elite group of the best coaches Illinois has ever seen in prep soccer.www.journal-topics.com
