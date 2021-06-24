Cancel
Technology

Apple releases iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 to developers

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after unveiling iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public at WWDC 2021, Apple is rolling out the second developer betas. iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 are now available to registered developers ahead of a public beta release in July and a release to everyone in the fall.

Apple News, iOS, Betas, Settings, HomePod, watchOS 8 Beta 2, Apple Watch, macOS Monterey
