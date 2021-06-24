Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nabil Fekir Breaks Silence Over Failed Liverpool Move

By Daniel Izquierdo
Posted by 
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 19 days ago

In the summer of 2018, Liverpool were close to closing a move that could have potentially revolutionized their side.

Jurgen Klopp was searching for a potential Philippe Coutinho replacement and French midfielder Nabil Fekir from Lyon was the man to do it.

Many fans were stoked about his arrival, the addition of a midfielder with the ability to break the lines and shoot from distance was missing from the current squad and the fact that he was the captain on the Lyon was even better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dxl2_0aeRR4MU00

One of the best journalists in Liverpool, Paul Joyce, who is considered by many as the most reliable when covering the club went as far as tweeting that the Reds were going to seal a deal on a Friday.

The hashtag #FekirFriday started trending everywhere on social media, and his arrival was expected and only a matter of days. Fast forward a couple days later and it was reported that there was an issue with his medical.

Most outlets in Europe started claiming that Nabil Fekir's knee wasn't in proper condition and that in the long run it would become an issue.

A few weeks later, other reports surfaced claiming that Nabil Fekir's agents and even family members got in the way of the deal by demanding more money and overall making Liverpool pull the plug on the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SPBH_0aeRR4MU00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Nabil Fekir later moved to Real Betis on 2019, and a move to Liverpool was no longer mentioned and no comment was made after that from Fekir or the Merseyside club.

Nabil Fekir Breaks the Silence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGGY8_0aeRR4MU00
(Photo by Sergio Ruiz/PRESSINPHOTO)

Two years after the failed move, Nabil Fekir came out with comments regarding the issue that occurred in 2018, and how all the reports and news about him were all a lie.

Fekir speaking to LEquipe [via Liverpool ECHO] said:

"Lots of lies were told and they affected me. Especially those told about my family. It hurt them and me. Especially when you know that’s what being told is false."

"What was said is not the truth. My knee is good, I had a quick medical check at Clairefontaine, my knee wasn’t even mentioned. If my knee had been in such a bad state, would [Lyon] have made [an offer to keep me]?"

“But the worst thing is the idea that people could suggest that it’s because of my family that the transfer didn’t happen. It’s a lie. But you have to live with it.”

"You want the truth? Even I don’t know, I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me."

"At some point they wanted to have me believe it was because of my knee but an excuse needed to be found."

“The medical tests that I did at Clairefontaine were very clear, my knee is perfectly fine and I feel fine. There are no issues at all with my knee."

“But I have no bitterness towards Liverpool. I met them and we got on brilliantly. They showed that they really wanted me. But when you surround yourself with the wrong people, it comes off badly on you."

One thing is certain, and that is that a move seems very unlikely at this point considering the Frenchman is now 27, and the past issues with their dealings will most likely mean they won't talk again.

Comments / 0

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
87
Followers
853
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Nabil Fekir
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Philippe Coutinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Europe#Medical Tests#Reds#Real Betis#Merseyside#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

England Defensive Midfielder On The Move To Liverpool

West Ham star on the move this summer. Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer to fill the void left by Gini Wijnaldum. According to Eurosport, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City are the front-runners before now to lure Rice away from West Ham.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Celtic, Bournemouth moving for Liverpool defender Ben Davies

Celtic are moving for Liverpool defender Ben Davies. The Daily Mail says Celtic are back in the hunt for unsettled Liverpool central defender Davies. The Parkhead club were close to securing a £2million deal with the former Preston North End star in January before being gazumped by a shock late move by Jurgen Klopp.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool Seek to Give Internationals Extended Summer Break

The 2020-21 club season was an exhausting one that took its toll on a Liverpool side that struggled through an unprecedented injury crisis, and with many players then reporting for duty with their national teams for the Euros and Copa America, there were fears some might not get a chance to rest and recharge.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ben Davies 'determined to fight on at Liverpool despite failing to make a single appearance since shock £2m January move... with ex-Preston defender willing to snub loan moves to Bournemouth and Celtic'

Ben Davies is determined to make it at Liverpool and will snub interest in a loan move from Celtic and Bournemouth, according to reports. The 25-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Reds and only made the bench eight times since he completed a surprise £2million from Preston in January, which also saw Dutch defender Sepp van der Berg head in the opposite direction on loan.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Harvey Elliott Signs A New Long-Term Deal

Harvey Elliott was already highly rated by Liverpool fans after he switched from Fulham to Liverpool's academy in 2019. While he was on loan at Blackburn Rovers though, he firmly put his name on the map for the rest of the Premier League. Elliott was one of the best players...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Awoniyi trains with Salah, Mane and Keita as Liverpool begin pre-season

The former Nigeria youth international was part of the Reds squad that trained on Monday as the Anfield giants commenced preparations for next season. Taiwo Awoniyi trained alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as Liverpool commenced their pre-season campaign on Monday. The former Nigeria youth international was included...
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Liverpool got lucky with Philippe Coutinho’s £52 million deal.

Liverpool got lucky with Philippe Coutinho’s £52 million deal. A Liverpool transfer agreement fell through at the final minute just over three years ago. Nabil Fekir was the name on everyone’s lips – the player whom Liverpool fans, at least on social media, believed was the best candidate for a move to Anfield – and the deal was on the verge of being finalized.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Agree To Sell Midfielder

Marko Grujic was the first player that Jurgen Klopp signed at Liverpool. The Reds signed the Serbian from Red Star Belgrade in 2016 for £6.3million. Since signing he has went back on loan to Red Star, then he went to Wales to play for Cardiff. In recent years he has had very successful loans at Hertha Berlin and Porto.
UEFAPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Have Set Their Sights On Italian Winger

The UEFA UERO 2020 has come to a close with Italy being named champions after their penalty shootout victory against England. The tournament saw many stars put on magnificent displays of footballing brilliance. Tournaments of this stature seem to always result in transfer rumours galore, and the EUROs were no...
Premier League90min.com

Atletico Madrid 'reject £35m Liverpool bid' for Saul Niguez

Liverpool have seen a £35m bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez knocked back. It was revealed last week that Jurgen Klopp had set his sights on Saul as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain, with the Reds keen to pay around £35m to sign the 26-year-old.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

The Best of Xherdan Shaqiri

Today marks three years since Xherdan Shaqiri made the short move North West, from Stoke City to Liverpool. At £13million, it was a risk free move, met with a feeling of optimism. Here was a player with an unorthodox, yet impressive European football CV. A Champions League and three times...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Saul Niguez Wants a Liverpool Move

A report from Spanish outlet AS claims that Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez has told the reigning Spanish champions that he wants to leave and that Liverpool FC is apparently hot on the trail of the talented midfielder. A mainstay in Atletico Madrid’s midfield since he broke through into the first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy