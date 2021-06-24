Nabil Fekir Breaks Silence Over Failed Liverpool Move

In the summer of 2018, Liverpool were close to closing a move that could have potentially revolutionized their side.

Jurgen Klopp was searching for a potential Philippe Coutinho replacement and French midfielder Nabil Fekir from Lyon was the man to do it.

Many fans were stoked about his arrival, the addition of a midfielder with the ability to break the lines and shoot from distance was missing from the current squad and the fact that he was the captain on the Lyon was even better.

One of the best journalists in Liverpool, Paul Joyce, who is considered by many as the most reliable when covering the club went as far as tweeting that the Reds were going to seal a deal on a Friday.

The hashtag #FekirFriday started trending everywhere on social media, and his arrival was expected and only a matter of days. Fast forward a couple days later and it was reported that there was an issue with his medical.

Most outlets in Europe started claiming that Nabil Fekir's knee wasn't in proper condition and that in the long run it would become an issue.

A few weeks later, other reports surfaced claiming that Nabil Fekir's agents and even family members got in the way of the deal by demanding more money and overall making Liverpool pull the plug on the deal.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Nabil Fekir later moved to Real Betis on 2019, and a move to Liverpool was no longer mentioned and no comment was made after that from Fekir or the Merseyside club.

Nabil Fekir Breaks the Silence

(Photo by Sergio Ruiz/PRESSINPHOTO)

Two years after the failed move, Nabil Fekir came out with comments regarding the issue that occurred in 2018, and how all the reports and news about him were all a lie.

Fekir speaking to LEquipe [via Liverpool ECHO] said:

"Lots of lies were told and they affected me. Especially those told about my family. It hurt them and me. Especially when you know that’s what being told is false."

"What was said is not the truth. My knee is good, I had a quick medical check at Clairefontaine, my knee wasn’t even mentioned. If my knee had been in such a bad state, would [Lyon] have made [an offer to keep me]?"

“But the worst thing is the idea that people could suggest that it’s because of my family that the transfer didn’t happen. It’s a lie. But you have to live with it.”

"You want the truth? Even I don’t know, I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me."

"At some point they wanted to have me believe it was because of my knee but an excuse needed to be found."

“The medical tests that I did at Clairefontaine were very clear, my knee is perfectly fine and I feel fine. There are no issues at all with my knee."

“But I have no bitterness towards Liverpool. I met them and we got on brilliantly. They showed that they really wanted me. But when you surround yourself with the wrong people, it comes off badly on you."

One thing is certain, and that is that a move seems very unlikely at this point considering the Frenchman is now 27, and the past issues with their dealings will most likely mean they won't talk again.