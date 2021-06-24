Cancel
Norwood, NY

Norwood: Ridgewood Savings Bank Change of Location in September 2021

By SÍLE MOLONEY
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood Savings Bank branch, located on 3445 Jerome Avenue in Norwood, will be closing and moving premises effective September 3, 2021, according to a letter dated May 17, received by customers. A new local branch of the bank which, according to the letter, has been in operation for 100 years, will open during the summer (no exact date has been specified, as yet) and will be located at 320 East 204th Street, in Norwood.

