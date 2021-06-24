Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

9-yar-old boy fatally shot in Kalamazoo; details unclear

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died Thursday after being shot in Kalamazoo, authorities said.

The child was pronounced dead at a Kalamazoo hospital on Thursday afternoon, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley said.

The child’s name and the circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately released.

Representatives from Pastors on Patrol, the Northside Ministerial Alliance and the NAACP were at the scene of the shooting, speaking to community members and encouraging people to help bring an end to the gun violence in the southwestern Michigan city, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.

“This is just appalling, it’s heartbreaking and it has got to stop,” NAACP President Wendy Fields said. “If there’s any witnesses, any quote-unquote snitches, anybody who knows anything; they need to step up now.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap#Pastors On Patrol#The Kalamazoo Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NAACP
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

COVID-19 outbreak reported after Ohio church retreat

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) — Local health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among people who attended a church retreat in Ohio several weeks ago. Dayton and Montgomery County public health officials said more than 800 people attended the Baptist Church retreat at Camp Chautauqua in Miamisburg from June 27 to July 3. The retreat included attendees and churches from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.
La Grande, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

9 hurt in eastern Oregon head-on vehicle crash

ISLAND CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say at least nine people were hurt in a head-on vehicle collision in eastern Oregon when preliminary investigation says one driver fell asleep. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a woman from La Grande was driving on a residential street in Island City...

Comments / 0

Community Policy