9-yar-old boy fatally shot in Kalamazoo; details unclear

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died Thursday after being shot in Kalamazoo, authorities said.

The child was pronounced dead at a Kalamazoo hospital on Thursday afternoon, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley said.

The child’s name and the circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately released.

Representatives from Pastors on Patrol, the Northside Ministerial Alliance and the NAACP were at the scene of the shooting, speaking to community members and encouraging people to help bring an end to the gun violence in the southwestern Michigan city, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.

“This is just appalling, it’s heartbreaking and it has got to stop,” NAACP President Wendy Fields said. “If there’s any witnesses, any quote-unquote snitches, anybody who knows anything; they need to step up now.”