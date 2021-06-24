MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference to Announce City of West Palm Beach Expert Panel on Blue-Green Algae & WPB Water System on 6/25/21 at 11:15 a.m.
WHO: Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach
Dr. Poonam Kalkat, Director of Public Utilities
WHAT: Press conference to announce City of West Palm Beach Expert Panel on Blue-Green Algae & WPB Water System
Mayor James has assembled a panel of internationally known water quality experts to provide independent advice to the City Administration on Public Utilities operations to help guide their response to potential, future cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) blooms.
Mayor will announce the expert panelists and panel objectives.
WHERE: City Hall, Flagler Gallery
401 Clematis Street
WHEN: Friday, June 25, 2021, 11:15 a.m.
AND: Event is open to only credentialed members of the media.
