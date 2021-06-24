Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference to Announce City of West Palm Beach Expert Panel on Blue-Green Algae & WPB Water System on 6/25/21 at 11:15 a.m.

Posted by 
 18 days ago

WHO: Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach

Dr. Poonam Kalkat, Director of Public Utilities

WHAT: Press conference to announce City of West Palm Beach Expert Panel on Blue-Green Algae & WPB Water System

Mayor James has assembled a panel of internationally known water quality experts to provide independent advice to the City Administration on Public Utilities operations to help guide their response to potential, future cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) blooms.

Mayor will announce the expert panelists and panel objectives.

WHERE: City Hall, Flagler Gallery

401 Clematis Street

WHEN: Friday, June 25, 2021, 11:15 a.m.

AND: Event is open to only credentialed members of the media.

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

