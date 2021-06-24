Cancel
Liverpool, NY

Liverpool Make Florian Neuhaus Decision

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 19 days ago

Liverpool have been linked with a plethora of top class players so far this summer.

Jurgen Klopp gives an interview at Anfield (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

This could be because Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on a squad overhaul with the addition of players in every area on the pitch.

Liverpool's German manager is believed to want a new centre back, midfielder and versatile attacker.

Jurgen Klopp has already checked one of his boxes with the arrival of Frence centre back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The two clubs have reached an agreement over the fee of Konate's transfer which is said to be in the area of £36 million.

Although Liverpool did announce the signing of Konate, just days later the club were dealt the blow that was Paris Saint-Germain officially signing Georginio Wijnaldum.

So, just like that it was one step forward and one step backward for Liverpool.

Since PSG's Wijnaldum announcement, The Reds have been linked with several talented midfielders.

Some of the players Liverpool have been heavily linked with are Yves Bissouma, Youri Tielemans, Marcel Sabitzer, Boubacar Kamara and Ruben Neves to name a few.

However, it seems that Liverpool have made a transfer decision on their main midfield target.

Liverpool Cool Interest In Florian Neuhaus

Florian Neuhaus dribbles the ball during a Borussia Monchengladbach match. (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Florian Neuhaus has been constantly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Previous reports even went as far as saying that Jurgen Klopp himself has requested that Liverpool sign Neuhaus.

Unfortunately for Klopp and Liverpool supporters alike, the Reds have reportedly cooled their interest in signing the young German.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club have cooled their interest but are still exploring the possibility of signing a different midfielder.

The report also goes on to say that Klopp will make a final decision after the European Championships on whether to make an offer or not.

While this is not encouraging news, it seems that Liverpool's pursuit of Neuhaus is not dead in the water just yet.

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

