We’re only two episodes into The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston, and the ratings DO leave a lot to be desired. Before we try to analyze why the viewing figures are so much lower this time around, we have to kick things off with the facts. Last night’s new episode drew just a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was down slightly from the premiere. Overall, though, this season is down 30% in the demo and more than 20% in total viewers from the most-recent Bachelorette season with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. It’s also down equal measures from the most-recent season of The Bachelor with Matt James and we all remember what a gong show that was.