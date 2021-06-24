Trip Planner: Pack Up the Minivan for Family Fun in Cleveland

The kids are out of school and the summer sun has you looking out of your office (or home office) window wondering when the fun is going to start. Pack up the family and hit the road for two days of great food and amazing attractions for the whole squad in Cleveland. If you’ve never been here before, or if you’re just looking to hit the easy button on planning your staycation, we’ve laid out everything you’ll need for a 48-hour family getaway to The Land.