Assembly Budget Vice Chair Calls for Oversight Hearing of Wildfire Funding following NPR Investigative Report

The Puerto Rico Oversight Board on Wednesday approved a $10.1 billion budget crafted by the Puerto Rico local government for the first time in the board’s history. “The budget developed jointly by the governor, the legislature, and the Oversight Board is a significant achievement and an important step toward achieving fiscal responsibility and economic stability,” said the Oversight Board Chairman David Skeel. “The Oversight Board, the governor, and the legislative leadership cooperated more closely than in any previous year to ensure the budget prioritizes critical services that are so important for the lives of all residents of Puerto Rico.”