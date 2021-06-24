Cancel
Assembly Budget Vice Chair Calls for Oversight Hearing of Wildfire Funding following NPR Investigative Report

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leading Republican on the Assembly Budget Committee calls for an oversight hearing to hold the Newsom Administration and CalFire accountable following an investigation from CapRadio and NPR California Newsroom. The report found “the governor has misrepresented his accomplishments and even disinvested in wildfire prevention. The investigation found Newsom overstated,...

