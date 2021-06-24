Transfer Target Flattered By Liverpool's Interest

Georginio Wijnaldum is showing Liverpool just what they will be missing next season.

Wijnaldum scores against North Macedonia (Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

The versatile midfielder has been putting on a clinic so far at the 2020 European Championships with his home country of Netherlands.

In three matches at the UEFA EURO, the former Liverpool man has scored three times, twice against North Macedonia in the side's last group match.

Unfortunately, Liverpool supporters never saw Wijnaldum play an attacking role while in Jurgen Klopp's side.

While the Dutchman did play a vital role in Liverpool's recent Premier League and Champions League success, he did not enjoy fruitful stats.

In 51 matches during Liverpool's 2020/21 season, he only managed to score three times and did not provide any assists.

This tally was matched in just three matches at the EUROs while playing with the Netherlands side.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to find a similar player that has a high enough footballing IQ to play anywhere in midfield.

The Reds have been linked with several talented players including Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Yves Bissouma and Florian Neuhaus.

According to new reports out of Italy, one midfield target is very happy with the club's interest in him.

Lorenzo Pellegrini Flattered By Liverpool's Interest

Lorenzo Pellegrini dribbles the ball in AS Roma's match against Manchester United. Photo Luciano Rossi/AS Roma/ LaPresse

According to new reports out of Italy, Lorenzo Pellegrini is 'flattered' by Liverpool's interest in him.

Previous reports have claimed that Liverpool made a bid for the Italian midfielder after it was announced that Jose Mourinho was taking over at the Roman club.

Unfortunately, it seems that Pellegrini is only flattered and nothing more.

The report from Corriere dello Sport claims that Pellegrini is priotitizing a stay at AS Roma.

It appears that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will have to look in a different direction for their potential Georginio Wijnaldum replacement.