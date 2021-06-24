Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool Seriously Interested In John McGinn

By Matt Thielen
 18 days ago

Liverpool have been very active so far in the summer transfer window.

The club have been linked with nearly every player across Europe, especially those who have impressed in this year's European Championships.

Liverpool have already announced their first signing of the summer in the form of French centre back Ibrahima Konate.

The young centre back will officially join Liverpool on 7 July in a deal worth £36 million.

However, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has the task of replacing the player that Jurgen Klopp dubbed "a Liverpool legend now and always", Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds have been linked with several players that could potentially replace Wijnaldum including Youri Tielemans, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Neuhaus and Boubacar Kamara.

However, Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has said that the club have drawn up a three-man shortlist of midfielders that includes Yves Bissouma.

James Pearce, on the other hand, has said that Liverpool are seriously interested in a different Premier League midfielder.

Liverpool Hold 'Very Real' Interest In McGinn

John McGinn dribbles past Fabinho (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

According to James Pearce's report in The Athletic Liverpool hold "very real" interest in Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

Jurgen Klopp has previously praised McGinn saying, “John McGinn, what a super player he is.”

Andy Robertson's Scottish compatriot made 37 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa in their 2020/21 campaign.

In those 37 appearances, McGinn scored three times and added six more assists.

While Liverpool do hold serious interest in McGinn, Liverpool are said to be put of by the high price tag that Aston Villa have set.

According to the report, Aston Villa would demand a fee of £45 million to £50 million.

Liverpool brass currently view this as too expensive but could change their mind if they are able to raise the necessary funds from selling fringe players.

