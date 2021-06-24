Cancel
Accidents

Neighbor: I saw survivor of building collapse covered in dust

Chanute Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorge Soto, who lives across from the Florida condominium complex, tells CNN's Victor Blackwell about what he experienced while speaking with survivors of the residential building collapse.

Accidents
The Independent

Miami building collapse – latest: Death toll rises to 11 as search goes on for survivors

Rescue teams continue working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse after the official death toll rose to 11 on Monday. More than 150 people remain missing after the Champlain Towers South tower disaster early on Thursday morning, while 136 are accounted for.Search and rescue workers are still trying to locate these missing people, and huge pieces of rubble from the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building were removed Sunday morning to assist with that search. One problem that impacted the rescue efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse, creating a significant...
Pets

Rescue dog searches rubble for survivors after Miami building collapse

A dog is seen helping rescuers search the rubble for survivors and victims of the deadly Miami building collapse. Nine people are confirmed dead, while more than 150 people remain missing after the Champlain Towers South disaster early on Thursday morning. Rescuers continue to dig for survivors although no has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell.
Accidents
The Independent

‘I should have been there’: Survivors of Miami building collapse tell of narrow escapes and survivor’s guilt

As the dust settles on the wreckage of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, survivors of the building’s collapse are speaking out about their narrow escapes and guilt over outliving neighbours.“Why did it happen that I wasn’t there in my apartment?” Jay Miller, a retired college professor who owned an apartment in the building, told The Washington Post.Mr Miller, 75, says he usually travels up to his Philadelphia home at the end of June, but this summer made the trip a little earlier. The change of plans – which he says he made randomly – ultimately saved his life.“That...
Accidents
CBS News

Health concerns from smoke, dust and debris after Surfside building collapse

CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca gives an update on the Florida condo collapse as search and rescue workers brace for the first Atlantic hurricane of the season. Dr. Shirin Shafazand, pulmonologist and professor at the University of Miami, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the health risks accompanying this kind of search and recovery effort.
Accidents
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...
Public Safety
The Independent

‘No one took them seriously’: Miami building collapse sparks resident lawsuits before the dust settles

The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Miami, Florida was as sudden as it was devastating. It took just a few moments for the 12-story residential building to come crashing down, but the cause of its fatal failure appears to have been years in the making.There were red flags, warnings, expert reports detailing serious structural flaws and visible damage to the structure stretching back more than a decade. It is precisely because the building’s state of disrepair was so well documented that some survivors believe the collapse was not some freak accident, but the result of negligence.As rescuers...
Public Safety
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...

