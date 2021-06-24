Cancel
Cuomo signs Gender Recognition Act

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 10th anniversary of signing marriage equality into law, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Gender Recognition Act. The legislation, signed by Cuomo on Thursday, removes longstanding barriers to equality under the law and provides expanded protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers. The legislation allows New Yorkers to use "X" as a non-binary sex designation on New York State driver's licenses. It also ensures that New Yorkers will be able to have their gender identity on official documents and provides protections to reduce discrimination against non-binary and transgender New Yorkers by permitting name change and sex designation changes to be sealed more easily. And the legislation will provide New Yorkers the ability to amend their birth certificates and use a designation of mother, father or parent for the first time.

