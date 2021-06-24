Cancel
POTUS

Donald Trump Reportedly Jealous Of Jared Kushner's 'Seven-Figure' Book Deal Revealing 'Truth About What Happened Behind Closed Doors'

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
 18 days ago

He's green with envy. Former president Donald Trump is reportedly fuming over the fact that Jared Kushner has secured what a source said is a "seven-figure" book advance with Broadside Books. The former commander-in-chief, who has yet to announce a deal of his own with any large publishing house, also fears that his son-in-law will take credit for his accomplishments, according to the insider.

It was recently announced that the 40-year-old father-of-three is penning a memoir — planned for an early 2022 release — about his time as a senior White House official under his father-in-law's administration. The yet-to-be-titled book is set to touch upon his work on criminal justice policy and foreign policy, and according to the publisher, will tell "the truth about what happened behind closed doors."

Source: MEGA

Sources claim that the 45th president, 75, is "suspicious" of Kushner. Trump is also reportedly afraid that Kushner will take undue credit for the administration's achievements when in reality, Trump has questioned whether Kushner "accomplish[ed] peace in the Middle East after all," according to a CNN source.

"It is not a secret President Trump doesn't like when he thinks other people are getting attention for something he feels he has facilitated," said another insider. "There's a sweet spot between saying nothing about work you did and saying too much that everyone has to find — or else he gets triggered."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Trump boasted that he is "writing like crazy" for a tell-all of his own that he dubbed will be "the book of all books" when he is finished. However, according to Politico, sources inside top publishing houses including HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, Macmillan Publishers and Simon & Schuster have said they know nothing about a potential book deal with the former president and that most "wouldn't touch" a project involving the controversial politician.

While many said that any publishing house willing to take on Trump's book is getting themselves into "a fact checking nightmare," Trump maintained that he had "two" offers but turned them down because they were from "the most unlikely publishers."

Source: MEGA

Jared and wife Ivanka Trump are reportedly distancing themselves more and more from her father and his political inner circle, as they face the repercussions of being part of the controversial administration. Still, the CNN source said that Donald is not completely estranged from his daughter and son-in-law.

DONALD TRUMP DENIES CLAIMS THAT HE WANTED DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE TO INVESTIGATE 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'

As OK! previously reported, the married couple is attempting to return to their former lives post-White House, but they are not being warmly welcomed back into civilian life. A source revealed that "anyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear [of Trump and Kushner]."

