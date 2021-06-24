Cancel
Law

Georgia sued for ban on gender-affirming care under Medicaid

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo transgender women are suing the state of Georgia, saying they’ve been denied access to gender-affirming health care under its Medicaid program. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the federal lawsuit Thursday in Atlanta on behalf of Shon Thomas and Gwendolyn Cheney. The suit says Georgia bans gender-affirming surgeries in violation of the U.S. Constitution, the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid Act.

