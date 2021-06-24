Cancel
Movies

The Book of Boba Fett Rumor Claims Three Huge Star Wars Fan-Favorites Will Show Up

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a new wild rumor is to be believed, The Book of Boba Fett will be bringing in some heavy hitters. Den of Nerd claim to have heard from two different sources that Boba Fett will once again come face-to-face with Luke Skywalker, who was last seen jetting off with Grogu. Baby Yoda will be there too, though their role in the series is not confirmed at this time. The story takes place shortly after The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, so not much time will have passed since Master Skywalker came into contact with Grogu.

movieweb.com
