6 Times Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Perfectly Coordinated Their Outfits

Even though it's been six years since their split, people are still really into the idea of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reconciling (at least until we all got a bit obsessed with Kourt and Travis, that is). But still, rarely a month goes by without fan and sister speculation over the former on-off couple. So, it makes total sense that while all the secrets were coming out during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show, someone asked whether Kourtney and Scott had ever ended up sleeping together since their split. And Scott's answer was quite something...