Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

6 Times Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Perfectly Coordinated Their Outfits

By Samantha Sutton
In Style
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall us hopeless romantics, but part of us is admittedly obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship. Old friends, who got together after years of knowing each other, now having a super sweet, PDA-filled time (despite any drama thrown their way by exes)? It's a freakin' 2021 love story, and their fashion choices only make it 10 times better. These two have completely nailed coordinated couple style, stepping out in looks that are just similar enough without being over-the-top and cheesy.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were asked if they've slept together since their split

Even though it's been six years since their split, people are still really into the idea of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reconciling (at least until we all got a bit obsessed with Kourt and Travis, that is). But still, rarely a month goes by without fan and sister speculation over the former on-off couple. So, it makes total sense that while all the secrets were coming out during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show, someone asked whether Kourtney and Scott had ever ended up sleeping together since their split. And Scott's answer was quite something...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kourtney Kardashian wears bridal Minnie Mouse ears

Are wedding bells ringing for Kourtney Kardashian?. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 42, snapped a selfie with a fan and her boyfriend Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, while at Disneyland on Sunday, but it was her Minnie Mouse ears that drew all of the attention. In the photo, reposted...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Pic of Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian is looking healthy and happy. Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of her brother on Instagram on Monday, a rare occurrence after he stopped appearing on the family's reality show,Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe shared a selfie with both 34-year-old Rob and their sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner. Rob...
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
TV SeriesJezebel

Olivia Jade Didn't Love Her Gossip Girl Shout-Out

Part of the fun of the series premiere of the new Gossip Girl—at least for New Yorkers—was keeping up with the references: Did you recognize Cut editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner at Julien’s fashion show? Did you catch mention of beloved Brooklyn spot Fan-Fan Doughnuts?. Olivia Jade didn’t seem to particularly...
Combat Sportsthecut.com

Kourtney and Travis Are Really Going for It, Huh

I am so sorry but Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would like to show you their tongues … will you let them? Fair warning, the following content is extremely tongue-forward, even for the horniest couple in Calabasas. Per the UFC, which captured this “kiss” on camera, it’s the “hottest ticket in town.” I am not so sure about that, but I will say, they are really going for it in this video clip. Do you want to see it? Are you ready? Okay, here we go:
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a few sweet snaps of his daughter, Dream Renée, wearing some bold and heroic looks on Instagram. In the first photo, the toddler, 4, flaunts her style in a blue camo-print outfit while posing in front of a car. In the second photo, Dream — who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — poses for the camera in a room full of toys while wearing Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots over a pair of denim overalls.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Reign Disick Is Dad Scott Disick's "Mini Me" In Adorable New Photo

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reveal If They've Slept Together. Scott Disick took to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 12 to post a photo of his "mini me" Reign Disick. The snapshot showed the 6-year-old child sitting with his iPad onboard a private jet, and they weren't the only passengers on the flight. Scott also shared a picture of "another mini me," his daughter Penelope Disick.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Kim Kardashian Admits Something VERY Embarrassing in KUWTK Deleted Scene

Get out the Poo-Pourri -- Kim Kardashian has an "embarrassing" bathroom confession to make. In a bonus scene from the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star hilariously admitted she accidentally clogged the toilet. Kim brought up the incident while sitting on the couch with her...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Scott Disick just called Kim Kardashian hot on Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan are a tight-knit family, as proved by Scott Disick's latest comments about Kim Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott recently bigged up his kind-of-sister-in-law on Instagram, calling one of her bikini photos "hot". 40-year-old Kim shared a series of swimwear snaps in support of...
Family Relationshipsnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Reveals Who Is The Most Difficult Daughter To Work With

All the secrets are finally spilling behind the Kardashian empire, as the women of the family sat down with Andy Cohen to recap the last 15 years of their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The reunion special, Part 1 of which came out on June 17, forced Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kyle, and Kris to answer some hard-hitting questions about famous scenes from the reality series, and call each other out on how they handled their most dramatic moments.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Scott Disick’s net worth?

SCOTT Disick is most famous for appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and being Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy. Since being on the show, the reality star managed to branch out and launch various business ventures using his fame. What is Scott Disick's net worth?. Scott Disick, 38, is reportedly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy