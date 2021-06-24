Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jellystone! Trailer Gives Yogi Bear and Pals a Modern Makeover on HBO Max

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has released the official trailer for Jellystone!, the upcoming animated series from C.H. Greenblatt. The cartoon is the first official series to feature Yogi Bear since the early 90s series Yo Yogi!, and the famous animated bear has gotten a bit of a modern makeover for the new show. Ahead of its premiere on HBO Max on July 29, you can get a peek at the series by watching the new trailer below.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Funches
Person
Thomas Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Makeover#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cats
Related
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 10 best movies to stream this week

This week, a new movie premieres on HBO Max, and it might be a blockbuster that's gone somewhat under the radar. No Sudden Move, directed by Steven Soderbergh, stars a cast of big hitters in Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm and Matt Damon. The period drama is set in the '50s, following criminals hired to pull off a seemingly simple job that spirals out of control. Catch the well-received flick on Thursday.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Made For Love’ Renewed For Second Season On HBO Max

HBO Max is giving a second season to its dark romantic comedy Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano. Based on the Alissa Nutting novel and executive produced by Christina Lee and Nutting for Paramount Television Studios, the series follows the tumultuous, suffocating marriage between Hazel Green (Milioti) and her tech billionaire husband Byron Gogol (Magnussen), who has implanted the Made for Love chip, a monitoring device, in her brain. With it, Byron is able to track Havel’s every move and collect her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, he watches her flee to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father, Herbert (Ray Romano), who lives with his synthetic partner, Diane.
TV ShowsPosted by
defpen

‘The Chris Rock Show’ Lands On HBO Max

HBO Max is already home to The Boondocks and The Dave Chapelle Show. Now, they are adding another classic comedy to their streaming platform, The Chris Rock Show. The first two season of the classic show are now available on the streaming platform. “We’re thrilled to have The Chris Rock...
TV & VideosComicBook

Both Punisher Movies Are Now Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max now has The Punisher and Punisher: War Zone ready to stream. July’s beginning means that streaming services are adjusting their libraries. Marvel’s dark action movies make the leap over to a Warner Bros. Ray Stevenson and Thomas Jane had their turns as Frank Castle. (A lot of modern fans would point to Jon Bernthal as the definitive version.) But, you can feel free to debate which is the better version as both are more available this month. With the Netflix series kind of done, it feels like there’s room for the character in some other phase. However, there’s no real timetable for a new Punisher show or movie in the current MCU. For now, go hit HBO Max and enjoy what the past has to offer.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Quick Quiz: Define HBO Max In Industry Terms

Confused about how to define those fancy premium streamers, CTV, OTT and other big digital services? Does “bundle” or “cable” come to mind?. HBO Max is offering some guidance for its year-old premium streaming service -- not necessarily for consumers -- but perhaps those of modest media business acumen. “HBO...
MoviesComicBook

Keanu Reeves' Constantine Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

The 2005 Constantine film starring Keanu Reeves, one of the earliest examples of a Big Two comic book adaptation that was rated R, is leaving HBO Max tonight. The film, which had a fifteenth anniversary panel at last year's Comic-Con@Home, might be a part of the DC Universe collection at HBO Max, but as with most DC movies produced and released prior to the launch of the streaming platform, Warner Bros. has licensing and streaming deals in place that allow them to move around, rather than being locked in exclusively at HBO Max. The same happens with the Christopher Reeve Superman movies, the Dark Knight trilogy, and other high-demand DC films.
TV & Videosdailyvoice.com

HBO Max Films New Series In Hudson Valley

Get ready for another summer full of stars roaming the Hudson Valley, especially with the news that the creator of "Riverdale," is headed this way to film a reboot of the uber-popular "Pretty Little Liars." According to Laurent Rejto, the head of the Hudson Valley Film Commission, the crew will...
TV Seriesourcommunitynow.com

Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month

July 2021: New month, new HBO Max titles. There are several titles arriving and leaving HBO Max in July 2021. View the list of titles below. *Please note that this is a living list and will be updated as more titles on HBO Max get announced. All titles are subject to change.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

When will Tuca & Bertie be available on HBO Max?

Now that Adult Swim has rescued Tuca & Bertie, many fans are eager to know when the series is going to stream on HBO Max. As more and more people are cord-cutting, watching a show live on Adult Swim isn’t as feasible as it once was. Adult Swim and HBO...
TV SeriesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Everything That’s Coming to HBO Max in July

Buckle up, because it’s officially Cancer season, and with it comes a whole new crop of TV and film offerings from HBO Max. (Yes, that includes the season premiere of Gossip Girl that we’ve all been desperately awaiting—or is that just me?) Below, take a look at everything that’s coming to HBO Max this July:
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

Why does HBO Max buffer so much?

Since it was released last year, subscribers have complained about an HBO Max buffering problem. Just why does HBO Max buffer and lag so much? Since launch, anyone trying the service has noticed and talked about some truly annoying HBO Max lagging issues, or even HBO Max not loading altogether. For anyone suffering through these issues while trying to watch the new Space Jam movie or Zack Snyder’s Justice League, here are some HBO Max lag fixes to try.
ComicsComicBook

Castlevania Cosplay Gives Isaac A Fem Makeover

The fourth and final season of Netflix's popular animated series, Castlevania, gave us a last thrilling adventure for characters such as Trevor and Sypha, but also gave us a glimpse as to what the devil forger Isaac will be up to now the latest season from Powerhouse Animation has brought the story to an end. With the death of Dracula in the finale of Season Two setting Isaac on a path of revenge that had him creating an army of night creatures at his beck and call, the final story of the devil forger was definitely a surprise to many.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Attempts a Gen-Z Makeover in First Episode

In 2007, Sex in the City had been off the air for a few years and Gossip Girl felt like the perfect remedy to cure viewers withdrawal of watching New Yorkers drenched in drama in an overly glamorized portrait of the city. It was the best kind of guilty pleasure, and the show was a huge success with millennials. Now, Gossip Girl returns as a reboot on HBO Max with a social media inspired Gen-Z refresh.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage Doc Coming To HBO & HBO Max

Woodstock 99 was a complete trainwreck, and it is now the subject of a documentary titled MUSIC BOX: WOODSTOCK 99: PEACE, LOVE, AND RAGE. This is the first in a series of music documentaries produced by Bill Simmons for HBO, which will continue in the fall of this year. The film will include on-stage footage of the bands that played those three days, behind the scenes footage, and first-hand accounts from people who were there, including The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Moby, Jewel, The Offspring, Creed's Scott Stapp and festival attendees. The film will debut on HBO on July 23rd at 9 PM and will be able to stream on HBO Max as well. The trailer for the new Woodstock 99 documentary can be found below.
TV SeriesPosted by
AL.com

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot on HBO Max: How to watch, stream, cast, trailer

Welcome back, Upper East Siders. The highly anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8. The upcoming series is inspired by the original CW series, “Gossip Girl,” starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick. The official show summary says: “Eight years after the...
MoviesCNET

Black Widow isn't on HBO Max, sorry

This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US theaters. But this weekend's biggest release -- Marvel's Black Widow -- isn't there. Marvel movies are, of course, Disney joints, so Disney Plus is the service streaming Black Widow (for an extra fee).

Comments / 0

Community Policy