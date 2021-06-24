Jellystone! Trailer Gives Yogi Bear and Pals a Modern Makeover on HBO Max
HBO Max has released the official trailer for Jellystone!, the upcoming animated series from C.H. Greenblatt. The cartoon is the first official series to feature Yogi Bear since the early 90s series Yo Yogi!, and the famous animated bear has gotten a bit of a modern makeover for the new show. Ahead of its premiere on HBO Max on July 29, you can get a peek at the series by watching the new trailer below.movieweb.com
Comments / 0