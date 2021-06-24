Helping your pets through 4th of July fireworks

SOUTH SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The importance of community is hammered home at a small worksite in South Saint Paul. "They're fast, they're a quick team. They just showed up here yesterday and they're going to finish this project today," remarked Gregory Corey. He and his wife, Margaret, watched in awe as a team of volunteers revamped their home's ramp. It's a necessity for Margaret who has MS, also known as multiple sclerosis. "We've had another ramp that we've had for 20 years and it's deteriorated. And now, this new ramp is really helping us out," said Mr. Corey.