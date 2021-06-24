Cancel
Helping your pets through 4th of July fireworks

KARE 11
KARE 11
 18 days ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Ruff Start Rescue is a Non-profit Twin-Cities Foster-based rescue that has saved nearly 17,000 animals since 2010! With the 4th of July holiday almost here, Ruff Start Rescue wanted to arm pet owners with ways to help pets cope during 4th of July firework display which often cause fear and anxiety among a host of other issues. Here are some tips from Ruff Start Rescue Executive Director Azure Davis who stopped at the KARE 11 Saturday studio.

KARE 11

KARE 11

