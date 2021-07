The White Sox stayed hot and got their nine-game road trip off to a good start on Friday, with an 8-2 win in Detroit, powered by a laboring Lance Lynn and some rookie magic. The White Sox struck early in the first inning. Tim Anderson started the offense with a single off a sinker from Casey Mize. He was brought around the bases on a ground out from Gavin Sheets and single from Yasmani Grandal. Grandal took a trip around the bases when Brian Goodwin hit a dart to left center for a triple off another Mize sinker, bringing things to 2-0 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn grounded out to short, which ended the inning for Mize and brought Lance Lynn to the mound.