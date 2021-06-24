Cancel
New York City, NY

Archive at NYC historical society to focus on social change

wcn247.com
 19 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New-York Historical Society is creating a new archive which will focus on “marginalized communities and inclusive voices” in New York City over the past quarter century. The historical society announced Thursday that the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Institute for New York City History, Politics, and Community Activism will chronicle “important political, social, and cultural moments from the mid-1900s to the present." Initial contributions to the archive will include documents on the building of the High Line in Manhattan. The archive also will include materials already available at the society, including those on Occupy Wall Street.

