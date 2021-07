Update 06/30/21: The first Public Beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, along with watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 has arrived, along with an update to the second developer beta. Every year, Apple releases major updates for its iPhone and iPad operating systems in the fall. For months before that, it releases beta test versions for developers and the public. They’re often incomplete and buggy, but it can be exciting to try out everything before it gets pushed out to a billion devices in the fall.