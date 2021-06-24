Cancel
Coronado, CA

Man who gave tortillas thrown at game denies racist intent

 18 days ago

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A California man who claims he provided the tortillas that San Diego-area high school students threw at the basketball team of a mostly Latino high school said his intentions were not racist. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that Coronado High School alumnus Luke Serna said he gave packs of tortillas to players for a celebration. Serna says throwing them was a tradition at University of California, Santa Barbara, where he attended. Serna also criticized the firing of Coronado’s head basketball coach following the last weekend's event with mostly Latino Orange Glen High School of Escondido, Calif.

