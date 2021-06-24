Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Some expressed concern about road safety at fatal wreck site

By JAY REEVES, KIM CHANDLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 19 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Some local officials were concerned about the safety of a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 65 before 10 people died in a fiery crash last weekend. State Rep. Chris Sells said he and Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock inspected the wreck area weeks ago after he heard complaints it was “hot spot” with a potential for problems. The area is too congested, he said, and a lengthy downhill slope can lead to both excessive speed and the pooling of water after a storm. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and could release preliminary findings within a month.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Traffic
Birmingham, AL
Traffic
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Safety#Traffic Accident#Ap#State#Butler County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy