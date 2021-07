Just a couple of weeks ago, Honor 50 series went official in China, which included three phones under it, the Honor 50 SE, Honor 50 & Honor 50 Pro. Today, Honor launched a new mid-range phone under the “X” series named the Honor X20 SE. As the name suggests, this is the cheapest offering from the brand under the X20 series, and interestingly, no other phones under the X20 series were launched alongside it. So maybe the vanilla Honor X20 would launch sometime later.