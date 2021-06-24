Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How Rapid Inflation Can Work For You

By Ricky Cox
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past year, the money supply in the United States has grown at an unprecedented rate and these alarming trends are showing significant signs of acceleration as coronavirus stimulus programs continue to pump trillions of dollars into the economy. Unfortunately, this is a market environment that presents unique challenges for investors looking to achieve long-term returns because portfolios have been forced to absorb the impact of reduced purchasing power.

www.benzinga.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#Corporate Bond#Gldb#The Solactive Gold Backed#The Federal Reserve#The Bretton Woods System#M2 Money Supply#Fiat Currencies#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksetftrends.com

Falling Yields Have the Financial Sector Bears Salivating

Bond yields have been falling, which begs the question: could inflationary pressures really be transitory? The Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X ETF (FAZ) certainly hopes so. The Federal Reserve has already said it won’t raise rates for at least another year, which could mean less profits for banks that rely on revenues from lending products like loans.
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

What inflation could mean for ETFs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Inflation hasn’t been this high since 2008—and every investor should be paying attention. Between labor shortages and a spiking consumer price index—which measures changes in prices over time—hedge funds, pension funds, and other large investors...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar tiptoes toward inflation, Fed rates test

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with investors on edge over whether the figures may offer clues about the likely timing of tapering and interest rate hikes. Against the euro the greenback held a small Monday gain to trade at $1.1861, with...
Marketskitco.com

Gold holds steady above $1800 but fails to truly break out to higher prices

Continued pressure from exceedingly strong U.S. equities markets coupled with dollar strength has curtailed any continuation of the momentum created from the most recent rally. Gold hit an intraday low on June 29 of approximately $1750 and then traded higher for the next five consecutive trading days. This took gold futures above their 100-day moving average, which is currently fixed at $1789.80, before forming a base and trading sideways just above $1800 per ounce.
BusinessCFO.com

Fed Says Economy Not at Risk From Inflation Surge

The U.S. Federal Reserve has told Congress it isn’t planning to change its zero interest rate policy despite the recent surge in inflation. As measured by the price index for personal consumption expenditures, inflation has jumped from 1.2% in December 2020 to 3.9% in May, well above the Fed’s inflation objective of 2%.
BusinessPosted by
GOBankingRates

What Does the Fed Do, Anyway?

The Federal Reserve system is the foundation of the U.S. banking system, but it seems mysterious to people who don't work in banking or finance. Essentially, it is the bank for banks.  The Economy...
BusinessInternational Business Times

US Economy 2021: Jerome Powell To Explain Fed's Thoughts On Employment, Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the central bank’s semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy in hearings on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell will offer the Fed's opinions about employment, inflation and interest rates. “Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Hot Inflation Spark US Yields Again?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has dropped back as the calendar moved into mid-July on the back of declining Fed rate hike expectations and collapsing US Treasury yields. And even though another hot inflation report is anticipated, markets are actually becoming less convinced that the Fed will hike interest rates anytime soon; action will be constrained to tapering off asset purchases.
BusinessArkansas Online

Fed notes rebound, vows steady hand

The Federal Reserve said the widening covid-19 vaccination program has helped the U.S. economy stage a robust rebound, while pledging that monetary policy will continue to provide "powerful support." "Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth, supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal...
Businesshbr.org

How B2B Firms Can Price with Confidence as Inflation Rises

A long-forgotten problem, higher inflation, has eroded the finances of many companies. Right now, many are struggling with high costs for raw materials, labor, energy, and other inputs, along with supply bottlenecks. At the same time, demand is surging as economies reopen for business in the wake of falling Covid-19 cases.
BusinessFortune

What is the ‘inflation trade,’ and how can you play it in your portfolio?

Inflation has a consequential impact on everything from the price of food to mortgage rates—and, of course, returns on money you’ve invested. Following a period of months when the economy was reopening, demand picked way up, but supply chains remained disrupted. Consumers have suddenly found themselves paying far more for common goods than they were a year ago. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for nearly everything—from food to shelter to transportation—are up. The price of used cars and trucks rose more than 7% in the month of May alone, according to the bureau.
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Rebounds to 1.39

The pound rebounded from disappointing economic figures on Friday, which showed slower-than-expected growth in the British economy in May from April – jumping back to 1.39 against the dollar. The pound vs dollar rate was already under pressure before the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading hit the headlines. On...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

How Much Can You Make as a Data Scientist?

Wondering how much data scientists make? We're here to help you find out about salaries in Data Science and how they are influenced by various factors. Recent years have seen a surge in interest in the realm of data science. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are almost sixty thousand data science positions across the United States, and in spite of the worldwide pandemic, data science hiring increased by 46 percent in 2020 alone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy