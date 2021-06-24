How Rapid Inflation Can Work For You

Inflation has a consequential impact on everything from the price of food to mortgage rates—and, of course, returns on money you’ve invested. Following a period of months when the economy was reopening, demand picked way up, but supply chains remained disrupted. Consumers have suddenly found themselves paying far more for common goods than they were a year ago. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for nearly everything—from food to shelter to transportation—are up. The price of used cars and trucks rose more than 7% in the month of May alone, according to the bureau.